Geneseo girls win third straight WB6 title with win over Moline; Ludwig drops 37

Records are meant to be broken, but the Geneseo High School girls basketball team doesn’t have many left to break.

The Maple Leafs clinched their third straight Western Big 6 Conference title with a 64-52 victory over Moline at home on Wednesday. Geneseo has won each year it has been in the league.

And the Maple Leafs also set a school record for most wins in a single season (29). And that’s that not all. Not only did Geneseo (29-1, 13-1 WB6) surpass its single season scoring record as a team, but standout Kammie Ludwig also set the single season scoring record and surpassed the all-time scoring record earlier this season.

“It’s really unbelievable,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “We have put our names in Geneseo basketball history and it’s a really special night.

“I really need to take a step back and enjoy this. My focus now is on the postseason, but I really have to remember that this is a special team. We have to enjoy the journey. The older I get in coaching, you have to remember the journey is part of the fun. This team is on a fun journey. I hope it can last another seven games and we can have another winning streak here to end the season.”

Ludwig, a senior guard, didn't shy away from the big moments on Wednesday. She dropped 37 points – six shy of the single game record, but a career-high - and scored 20 of Geneseo’s 25 combined points in the first and third quarters.

“This was our top goal for the season,” Ludwig said of the conference crown. “It’s heartwarming for us because people doubted us at the beginning, coming into (the WB6) because we are a smaller school. It’s good to show we can hang with these bigger schools. Everyone has always wanted to prove that. I think we did a pretty good job tonight.”

When others weren’t hitting shots, Ludwig took the game into her right hand.

“(I saw) a kid who didn’t want to lose,” Hardison said. “She didn’t want to share the title her senior year. Ali (Rapps) and Jordan (Porter) didn’t want to either. They wanted to win their first three Western Big 6 titles and they did that.”

At first, though, the result wasn’t going in Geneseo’s favor. The Maple Leafs turned it over four times before the first-quarter mask timeout which denied the team any chance of establishing a groove offensively. Ludwig scored eight of Geneseo’s 11 first-quarter points to aid an otherwise stagnant offense.

Moline, on the other hand, utilized its entire starting five and role players as six Maroons scored and eight touched the floor. Moline led 16-11 after one.

But things turned quickly in the second. The Maple Leafs’ offense exploded, with Ludwig leading the way once again to get Geneseo back in the game. Ludwig converted two and-ones and had a game-high 17 points at half, but Rapps, Danielle Beach and Porter all had five or more at the break to take some pressure off of Ludwig’s right arm.

Geneseo tied it at 21 by the mask timeout, and used Moline’s foul trouble to its advantage with aggressive drives to the line. Geneseo went into half with nine points from the charity stripe, six more than Moline. That helped the Maple Leafs take a 36-27 lead into half.

“At halftime we all said that we didn’t want to lose, and being up only nine we put the foot on the pedal a little bit,” Ludwig said. “I think we feel most comfortable when we are up a little bit more. Everyone did their roles and made the extra passes for people to shoot.”

That person was Ludwig in the third. Ludwig scored all 12 points for Geneseo in the third until Beach drove and rattled in a layup with 19 seconds remaining in the quarter. Moline hung in the game, but Geneseo led 50-41 after three.

Moline cut the lead to five (50-45) early in the fourth quarter, but quickly fell apart. Ludwig scored six points in a matter of seconds as turnovers and errant shots doomed Moline in a hurry.

“This is a great experience and great thing for the postseason,” Hardison said. (Moline) played hard. We had to finish that game. We never felt comfortable until it got under a minute because they continue to scrap, they never quit and are well coached. This is going to help us a lot for the postseason.”

Despite never leading after giving up the lead in the second quarter, the Maroons fought tough against the No. 1 ranked team in 3A. Caroline Hazen was all over the court both offensively and defensively, and Bella Smith helped knocked down some shots in the second half. Both finished with a team-high 12 points.

“This is my first experience here at Geneseo and I have been told that it will be an experience, and you will learn from it,” Moline coach Adrian Ritchie said. “We had to play our best game, and that was a really good game for us, but our best game is still to come.”

The postseason will greet both teams the next time they step on the court. Geneseo will play next at 6 p.m. Monday against Streator at home in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. Moline will play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against United Township in East Moline.

