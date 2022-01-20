Geneseo has something to talk about outlasting Galesburg in overtime 51-46

This thrilling encounter reached extra time before Geneseo could edge Galesburg 51-46 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 20.
Geneseo opened with a 10-9 advantage over Galesburg through the first quarter.
Geneseo opened a thin 24-15 gap over Galesburg at the intermission.
The Maple Leafs darted over the Silver Streaks 36-30 heading to the fourth quarter.
Geneseo put a bow on this victory with a strong first overtime-period kick, outpointing Galesburg 8-3 in the last stanza.
In recent action on January 13, Galesburg faced off against Moline and Geneseo took on Brimfield on January 14 at Geneseo High School. For more, click here.
