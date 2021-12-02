Geneseo holds off Galesburg to remain perfect

GENESEO — Up by 12 on Galesburg going into the final quarter, the Geneseo girls' basketball team knew that it could not let off the gas.

Indeed, the Silver Streaks scored the first six points of the fourth to get within six, putting the pressure on the Lady Leafs and maintaining the rest of the way.

Ultimately, Geneseo was able to dig in and keep Galesburg from getting any closer than six as the Lady Leafs held on for a 60-52 Western Big 6 victory Thursday night.

Thursday's win keeps the Leafs perfect at 6-0, 2-0 in conference play.

"Coming into tonight, we knew Galesburg always gives us a good game," said Geneseo senior guard Kammie Ludwig. "We went through our scouting report, and we had a heads-up on what they wanted to do and what we needed to do."

After being led by Ludwig's 24 points and a double-double of 11 points and 16 rebounds from junior forward Annie Wirth, the Lady Leafs do not get much time before taking on another formidable challenge.

That would be Rock Island (6-3), which rallied Thursday to top Moline 64-56 for its sixth straight win and a 2-0 start to its Western Big 6 schedule. The Leafs and the Rocks meet here Saturday afternoon at 12:30.