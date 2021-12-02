Geneseo holds off Galesburg to remain perfect

GENESEO — Up by 12 on Galesburg going into the final quarter, the Geneseo girls' basketball team knew that it could not let off the gas.
Indeed, the Silver Streaks scored the first six points of the fourth to get within six, putting the pressure on the Lady Leafs and maintaining the rest of the way.
Ultimately, Geneseo was able to dig in and keep Galesburg from getting any closer than six as the Lady Leafs held on for a 60-52 Western Big 6 victory Thursday night.
Thursday's win keeps the Leafs perfect at 6-0, 2-0 in conference play.
"Coming into tonight, we knew Galesburg always gives us a good game," said Geneseo senior guard Kammie Ludwig. "We went through our scouting report, and we had a heads-up on what they wanted to do and what we needed to do."
After being led by Ludwig's 24 points and a double-double of 11 points and 16 rebounds from junior forward Annie Wirth, the Lady Leafs do not get much time before taking on another formidable challenge.
That would be Rock Island (6-3), which rallied Thursday to top Moline 64-56 for its sixth straight win and a 2-0 start to its Western Big 6 schedule. The Leafs and the Rocks meet here Saturday afternoon at 12:30.
"We're looking forward to Saturday," said Wirth. "Rock Island is always very good competitors, but I feel like we've all worked hard together and made ourselves really good as a team."
Up 25-20 at halftime, Geneseo gave itself some breathing room by hitting eight of 14 shots in the third period to lead by as much as 14, with Ludwig scoring nine points in the quarter. Going into the fourth, the Leafs were on top 45-33.
But when the Silver Streaks (5-2, 0-2) opened the final period with a 6-0 run to close the gap to 45-39, Geneseo knew the fight was far from finished.
"An Evan Massey team is always going to give you their best and fight to the last buzzer," said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison. "They did what we expected them to. Luckily, we were able to score enough points to get out of here with a win."
With Wirth scoring six of her 11 points in the fourth, coupled with timely buckets from Danielle Beach (13 points on 6-of-6 shooting) and Ali Rapps, plus a Ludwig three-point play, Geneseo went up 57-43 with 1:57 remaining and was able to fend off one last Galesburg rally.
"I thought we played hard, rebounded well and worked hard on defense, but we didn't take very good care of the ball," said Massey. "We turned the ball over too much to compete."
However, the Streaks' senior post duo of Abby Lingafelter (10 points, 11 rebounds) and Abigail Davidson (14 points, six boards), coupled with a 15-point, nine-rebound effort from sophomore guard Kiarra Kilgore, fueled Galesburg's comeback bid.
"I was excited about the way our post players played tonight," said Massey. "Even after we got down, we kept on working and competing."
At the game's outset, Geneseo scored the first five points, but Galesburg settled in and trailed just 17-14 after one.
The Silver Streaks got to within one in the second period on back-to-back Kilgore buckets, but the Leafs closed strong as a steal and bucket by Rapps put them up 25-20 at intermission.
But as it turned out, Geneseo's third-quarter push proved to be the difference.
"The past few years, Galesburg's always had that comeback, so the third quarter really helped us," Ludwig said. "With our conditioning, we really pushed the ball. We saw they were getting tired, and that helped us."