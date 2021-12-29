Geneseo hustles by Morton in victory 68-51

Riding a wave of production, Geneseo dunked Morton 68-51 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 29.
Geneseo opened with a 25-20 advantage over Morton through the first quarter.
The Maple Leafs opened a meager 29-20 gap over the Potters at the half.
Geneseo darted over Morton when the fourth quarter began 46-36.
Recently on December 16 , Geneseo squared up on East Moline United Township in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
