Geneseo hustles by Morton in victory 68-51
Geneseo hustles by Morton in victory 68-51

Riding a wave of production, Geneseo dunked Morton 68-51 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 29.

Geneseo opened with a 25-20 advantage over Morton through the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs opened a meager 29-20 gap over the Potters at the half.

Geneseo darted over Morton when the fourth quarter began 46-36.

Recently on December 16 , Geneseo squared up on East Moline United Township in a basketball game .

