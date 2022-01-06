 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Geneseo imposes its will on Moline 56-26
Geneseo's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Thursday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 56-26 win over Moline in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The Maple Leafs opened a monstrous 36-9 gap over the Maroons at the half.

In recent action on December 27, Moline faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Geneseo took on Washington on December 30 at Geneseo High School. For a full recap, click here.

