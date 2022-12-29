 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Geneseo outclasses Plainfield North 55-43

Geneseo stretched out and finally snapped Plainfield North to earn a 55-43 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 29.

Geneseo moved in front of Plainfield North 24-22 to begin the second quarter.

The Maple Leafs' shooting jumped in front for a 25-22 lead over the Tigers at the half.

Geneseo moved to a 37-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maple Leafs held on with an 18-14 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Geneseo and Plainfield North played in a 76-74 game on February 5, 2022. Click here for a recap

Recently on December 21, Geneseo squared off with Macomb in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

