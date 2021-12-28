 Skip to main content
Geneseo pockets solid victory over Springfield 51-48
Geneseo pockets solid victory over Springfield 51-48

Geneseo knocked off Springfield 51-48 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 28.

Recently on December 16 , Geneseo squared up on East Moline United Township in a basketball game . For more, click here.

The Senators showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-17 advantage over the Maple Leafs as the first quarter ended.

An intermission tie at 24-24 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Geneseo broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 51-48 lead over Springfield.

