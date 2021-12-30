Geneseo rallies from double-digit deficit to claim State Farm Holiday Classic title

BLOOMINGTON, Ill — Geneseo looked bored.
Washington's girls basketball team was controlling the pace of play at a speed that can only be compared to that of a snail when senior captain Kammie Ludwig decided she had enough.
The usually up-tempo and high-flying Geneseo offense finally sprang into action when Ludwig jump-started the team with an and-one trailing by 11 in the third. She screamed with emotion and the large traveling crowd erupted with support.
After that, Geneseo rattled off 20 points in eight minutes after scoring just 18 in the previous 20 minutes of action to tie the game in the fourth.
Geneseo controlled the game the rest of the way and eventually earned a 52-49 victory in overtime to clinch the State Farm Holiday Classic championship at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center. It was the second State Farm Holiday Classic title in school history (2001).
“Being down 11, we noticed toward the end of the third quarter that they were getting a little worn out,” Ludwig said. “We looked at everybody and said ‘Now is the time to push.’ I think everybody, especially Ali (Rapps) and Danielle (Beach), did a really good job getting the ball down the court and making the right passes at the right time.
Rapps and Beach were at the center of two of the biggest moments of the game. Rapps tied it at 41-41 with 4:03 left on a corner 3 on the fourth shot of the possession following three Geneseo offensive rebounds. The Maple Leafs had a potential game-winning shot in the final seconds of regulation, but were unable to convert.
But that was okay, Geneseo (16-0) had Beach.
The junior guard rattled off the first eight Geneseo points of overtime to give the Maple Leafs the 51-46 lead with under a minute remaining. She outscored the Panthers (12-4) by herself in the overtime period.
“She is the next one in our system,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “She is our junior and she is going to be our leader next year. She really stepped up in this tournament.”
Beach finished with a game-high 20 points. Ludwig had 13, Annie Wirth tallied 10 and Rapps added six.
It was a complete team effort in a game that pushed Geneseo to its limits in the first half. Washington’s Claire McDougall, a Bradley commit, started the game by making shots and put the Maple Leafs in a 7-0 hole.
“I think we got lulled to sleep, and that’s a credit to them,” Hardison said. “They played at their pace. The McDougall girl is really good and we knew everything ran through her, but I thought switching Annie and Danielle back on her wore her down and gave us a break.”
Washington would make five, six, seven or even eight passes a possession before attempting a shot. There were some possessions that lasted well over 40 seconds without the ball reaching a player inside the arc. That led to a low-scoring half that had the Panthers ahead 20-18.
Hardison had a plan to change the pace in the second half, though. And it worked.
“We went to man-to-man full court in the second half and that’s what sped it up,” Hardison said. “We didn’t want to press McDougall because she can get it up (the court). But we wanted to do something so they would think about us immediately. We had to change our press a little bit, but I think they did a good job with it.”
Once Geneseo did that, the ball started moving up and down the court and Washington suddenly had turnover problems. For the second night in a row, Wirth was a big reason why. Her presence defensively was noticeable, and it finally gave Geneseo the points in transition it wanted so badly in the first half.
“We started to assert our will and play at our pace,” Hardison said. “Annie was key to that. She was all over the place in the third quarter — rebounding, tipping, grabbing — just never giving up. That’s what we need.”
The victory gave Geneseo it's fourth win in four days. It was the Maple Leafs' largest deficit this season and first overtime game. Hardison preached to his players that this is only a stepping stone until the postseason, and the message seemed to register.