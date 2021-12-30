Geneseo rallies from double-digit deficit to claim State Farm Holiday Classic title

Washington would make five, six, seven or even eight passes a possession before attempting a shot. There were some possessions that lasted well over 40 seconds without the ball reaching a player inside the arc. That led to a low-scoring half that had the Panthers ahead 20-18.

Hardison had a plan to change the pace in the second half, though. And it worked.

“We went to man-to-man full court in the second half and that’s what sped it up,” Hardison said. “We didn’t want to press McDougall because she can get it up (the court). But we wanted to do something so they would think about us immediately. We had to change our press a little bit, but I think they did a good job with it.”

Once Geneseo did that, the ball started moving up and down the court and Washington suddenly had turnover problems. For the second night in a row, Wirth was a big reason why. Her presence defensively was noticeable, and it finally gave Geneseo the points in transition it wanted so badly in the first half.

“We started to assert our will and play at our pace,” Hardison said. “Annie was key to that. She was all over the place in the third quarter — rebounding, tipping, grabbing — just never giving up. That’s what we need.”