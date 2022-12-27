Geneseo records thin win against Normal West 49-40

Geneseo finally found a way to top Normal West 49-40 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 27.

Normal West authored a promising start, taking a 15-10 advantage over Geneseo at the end of the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs' shooting moved in front for a 25-21 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Geneseo jumped to a 38-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maple Leafs put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 11-8 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.