1. Geneseo (20-5, LW: 2)
After a rough patch that included a four-game losing streak, the Maple Leafs appear to have righted the ship, winning their last five games, including going 3-0 at Kewanee's Martin Luther King Tournament.
This week: Thursday at LaSalle-Peru; Saturday vs. Kaneland
2. Wilton (15-1, LW: 3)
The Beavers earned one of their biggest wins under head coach Jeremy Putman, getting a buzzer-beater to hand Bellevue its first loss of the season. Wilton gets a chance to avenge its only loss of the season when it hosts West Branch on Friday.
This week: Today vs. Durant; Friday vs. West Branch
3. Bellevue (16-1, LW: 1)
The Comets had their worst shooting performance of the season in a loss to Wilton, shooting just 14 percent from behind the 3-point arc in a two-point loss. On the season, Bellevue is shooting 30.3 percent from 3-point range.
This week: Today at Cascade
4. Central DeWitt (12-2, LW: 4)
The Sabers put together a big second half to earn a 44-26 win over Solon in their only action of the week. Central DeWitt held Solon scoreless in the final quarter and outscored the Spartans 32-6 in the final 16 minutes.
This week: Today at Beckman Catholic; Friday at Mount Vernon
5. Bellevue Marquette (15-2, LW: NR)
The Mohawks have used defense to rattle off a nine-game winning streak, allowing 34.6 points per game after surrendering 51.6 in a 6-2 start. Class 1A Marquette's two losses have come to Class 2A competition.
This week: Today at Calamus-Wheatland