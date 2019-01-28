1. Geneseo (21-5, LW: 1)
The Maple Leafs rolled in their only game of the week, beating Kaneland 47-17. Kammie Ludwig led a balanced attack with 10 points as three other teammates notched eight points in the win.
This week: Tuesday at Rochelle
2. Wilton (16-2, LW: 2)
The Beavers nearly knocked off their second top-10 opponent in a row but fell 54-53 to Cascade last week. Kortney Drake recorded her 300th career assist and 250th career steal for Wilton.
This week: Tuesday at Mid-Prairie; Friday at Tipton
3. Bellevue (16-1, LW: 3)
The Comets have had plenty of time to move on from their only loss, with a full 12 days off following their setback to Wilton. Lindsey Banowetz is second in the RVC North with 44 steals and Giana Michels is second with 60 assists.
This week: Tuesday at Camanche; Friday vs. Northeast
4. Central DeWitt (13-2, LW: 4)
A young Central DeWitt team is getting a lesson in staying focused through winter postponements, needing a fourth-quarter rally to beat Mount Vernon 36-34 last week. Freshman Taylor Veach is third in the WaMaC East with 15.7 points per game.
This week: Tuesday vs. Maquoketa; Friday vs. Marion; Saturday at Beckman Catholic
5. Bellevue Marquette (15-2, LW: 5)
Off last week, the Mohawks are gearing up for the postseason. Tori Michel leads the Tri-Rivers East with 53 blocks and Macey Kremer leads the conference with 60 steals. The Mohawks' average margin of victory this year is 15.6 points.
This week: Tuesday vs. Prince of Peace; Thursday at Lisbon; Friday vs. Cedar Valley Christian