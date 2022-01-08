Geneseo routs North Scott in IHMVCU Shootout finale

The Mississippi Athletic Conference showed Saturday it has more depth, but there is no question the best girls basketball team in the Quad-Cities resides in the Western Big 6 this season.
Geneseo delivered a first-round knockout punch Saturday night in what was billed as the signature game of the IHMVCU Shootout.
The top-ranked team in Illinois Class 3A clobbered 4A 10th-ranked North Scott 69-52 at Augustana College’s Carver Center.
“We’re in a good spot right now,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said after his team improved to 18-0. “It is the first time Geneseo has been ranked No. 1 and we’re proud of that, but we have to wake up every morning and realize we have to defend that.
“There is a bigger ‘X’ on our back and hopefully we understand we don’t want this or (a championship at State Farm Holiday Classic) to be the highlight of our season.”
Iowa won seven of the first eight games to take the fifth annual shootout, 7-3. Illinois claimed the final two contests, with Rock Island edging Pleasant Valley and Geneseo’s rout.
Providence College signee Kammie Ludwig made 11 of 17 shots and finished with 28 points to earn game most valuable player honors for Geneseo.
The pieces around Ludwig were equally as impressive.
Illinois state high jump champion Ann Wirth collected 12 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. Danielle Beach poured in 10 points and Ali Rapps had seven points and four assists.
“I think a lot of people look at us and think we’re Kammie Ludwig and friends,” Hardison said, “but we’re not. We have five starters that are really, really good.”
North Scott had two leads in the game — 2-0 and 4-2.
The Maple Leafs sucked any suspense out of it after that with a 22-2 flurry.
Geneseo turned North Scott (8-4) over eight times in the opening quarter and 14 in the first half. That allowed them to get out on the break where the Leafs flourish.
“As a player watching film, you take away tactics that they like to slow down the game,” Ludwig said. “We knew it was coming. After the first quarter, we all looked at each other and kind of noticed they were a little bit tired because they’re not used to playing an uptempo game.
“We had to keep pushing the ball and really start to wear them down even more.”
Hardison said his squad asserted its will early in the game.
While Ludwig did her usual scoring, Wirth, Rapps, Beach and Jordan Porter had 18 of Geneseo’s first 28 points.
The Leafs led 33-9 less than 14 minutes into the game.
“We came out with really good energy,” Wirth said. “We all played well.”
When North Scott did get attempts at the basket, few fell. The Lancers were 2-for-19 from beyond the arc and shot below 35% for the game.
In most instances, Wirth was there to gobble up the rebound. Ludwig referred to her as a rebounding machine.
“She’s phenomenal,” Hardison said. “Any rebound she wants, she can get. Even in practice, our girls don’t want to go against her. She’s so long, she’s so quick and so athletic. You can’t coach that.”
Lauren Golinghorst paced the Lancers with 21 points and eight rebounds.
Geneseo built the lead to as much as 29 points in the third quarter before Hardison substituted frequently. Ludwig didn’t play the final 6 1/2 minutes.
As the win total climbs, so too does the target for Geneseo.
“I know a lot of us love it,” Ludwig said. “We want to play the best of the best and we want to push ourselves before reaching the postseason.