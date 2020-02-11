Geneseo's Ludwig takes 'huge jump'

The sky is the limit for Ludwig, and her Geneseo team. Winning the Big 6 is something that the Leafs hoped for but they were not certain it could happen until the season started.

"We had a goal sheet we made and coach Hardison put it up in the locker room," Ludwig said. "We didn't know if the goal of winning the Big 6 would happen but we knew we would work for it. We beat Galesburg in overtime in the first game and learned how much the speed of the game was something we had to get used to.

"We still had people saying we didn't belong in the conference, and that was something we wanted to prove wrong. Beating Moline and Rocky were games that proved something to us. I grew up watching Rocky and Brea Beal. Then, to go into Rocky a few weeks ago and beat them, that was really big for us."

And in each of those games, it was Ludwig who came up big. What her coach likes most is Ludwig does not have to score to win games. She is also a very good passer and ball handler. In fact, freshman Danielle Beach's huge 3-pointer against Moline on Saturday was set up by a Ludwig pass.