Geneseo, Sherrard score No. 1 girls' hoops seeds

Already with at least a share of the Western Big 6 crown secured, the Geneseo girls' basketball team has even bigger goals to aim towards.

The same can be said for Sherrard, the outright champions of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.

With the recent release by the IHSA of the seedings and pairings for the regional tournaments that start Saturday and run through the following week, those two clubs are joined by another distinction.

The Lady Leafs (28-1) and the Tigers (20-6) were the only area squads to earn No. 1 seeds among all four classes, although Rockridge (21-7) came close with a No. 2 seed in Class 2A.

As the No. 1 team in the Illinois Associated Press Class 3A state rankings and having tied a single-season school record for wins, Geneseo will serve as a 3A regional host, with a field that includes Big 6 rival Rock Island.

The only team to beat the Leafs thus far, the Lady Rocks (18-10) are 11-2 and still have a shot at earning a share of the conference title. Rock Island could also meet Geneseo again in the Feb. 17 regional title game.

Among other Western Big 6 clubs, Moline (18-13) drew a No. 4 seed in Class 4A and makes the short drive east on Avenue of the Cities to the United Township Regional, hosted by the No. 6 Panthers (8-14).

In Class 2A, Alleman (12-17) is seeded sixth and hosts No. 11 Erie-Prophetstown on Saturday as part of the Oregon Regional.

Also in 2A, the Tigers and their No. 1 seed will be headed on the road to Princeton for the regional round, with the second-seeded Rockets staying closer to home at the Orion Regional.

At Orion, Rockridge awaits the winner of Saturday's first-round matchup between No. 9 Mercer County and No. 7 Kewanee, with third-seeded Monmouth-Roseville (21-7) awaiting either No. 11 Orion or No. 5 Knoxville.

In Class 1A, the resurgent Morrison Fillies (18-6) saw their best season in 15 years rewarded with a No. 4 seed and a berth at the Eastland Regional in Lanark, which is headlined by top-seeded Galena.

Also in 1A, Lincoln Trail Conference rivals Annawan and Ridgewood (both 16-10) drew No. 5 and No. 6 seeds, respectively. Both will open by hosting Saturday first-rounders that feed into the AlWood Regional.

The LTC-leading Bravettes host conference rival and No. 9 seed Galva, with the Spartans hosting No. 8 ROWVA-Williamsfield in another all-LTC matchup.

