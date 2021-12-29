Geneseo shoots lights out in its big win against Morton at State Farm Holiday Classic

Geneseo was 4-6 from deep in the first quarter and jumped out to a commanding 24-11 lead. Yet things changed quickly in the second when the Potters (12-2) raced out to a 9-0 run to cut the Maple Leaf edge to four with 5:18 remaining.

But where some teams fold, Geneseo excelled. The Maple Leafs responded with a 5-0 run and kept Morton scoreless for the rest of the quarter to go into half up 29-20.

“We were prepared for those (runs),” Hardison said. “That is a state-caliber team and we know they are going to make runs at us and we were prepared to weather them. All we had to do was match their runs and I thought we did a really good job with that.”

The Maple Leafs had to be prepared because Morton did it again in the third, cutting the lead to just one point at 35-34. But like it had all game, the 3 ball gave Geneseo just enough breathing room to feel comfortable.

Ludwig sunk one to make it 40-34, and then what felt like the biggest swing of the game occurred in the final minute of the quarter.

Annie Wirth knocked down two shots in the paint and then forced a turnover that led to a Ludwig layup at the buzzer to extend the lead from four to 10 (46-36) in a matter of seconds.