Geneseo shoots lights out in its big win against Morton at State Farm Holiday Classic

NORMAL, Ill — Geneseo knew if it wanted to take down the defending State Farm Holiday Classic champs, and 2019 Class 3A state title winners, it would have to play its best game all season.
The undefeated Maple Leafs knew they had the ability, but questions remained on how Geneseo would handle the pressure.
The answer ended up being quite simple.
Geneseo never trailed and sunk nine 3s in its impressive 68-51 victory over Morton in the semifinal round of the State Farm Holiday Classic at Normal Community High School.
“Every girl in that locker room played a hell of a game,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said, his shirt was soaked with water from the large locker room celebration that took place after the game. “Everybody was an all-stater in their role tonight. That was exactly what we needed.”
The Maple Leafs (15-0) advanced to the tournament’s title game by knocking down long range shots early. Geneseo had twice as many 3-pointers (six) at half as it had makes from inside the arc (three). Four different Maple Leafs — Kammie Ludwig, Ali Rapps, Jordan Porter, Danielle Beach — sunk shots from deep in the first half. Ludwig finished with a team-high 25 points.
“Their defense really clogs the middle,” Hardison said. “They do not let you get easy baskets. You have to make open shots to beat them and that’s what we did tonight. We made the right decisions to get it to the girls that were open. It was a good shooting game. They shot the ball really well.”
Geneseo was 4-6 from deep in the first quarter and jumped out to a commanding 24-11 lead. Yet things changed quickly in the second when the Potters (12-2) raced out to a 9-0 run to cut the Maple Leaf edge to four with 5:18 remaining.
But where some teams fold, Geneseo excelled. The Maple Leafs responded with a 5-0 run and kept Morton scoreless for the rest of the quarter to go into half up 29-20.
“We were prepared for those (runs),” Hardison said. “That is a state-caliber team and we know they are going to make runs at us and we were prepared to weather them. All we had to do was match their runs and I thought we did a really good job with that.”
The Maple Leafs had to be prepared because Morton did it again in the third, cutting the lead to just one point at 35-34. But like it had all game, the 3 ball gave Geneseo just enough breathing room to feel comfortable.
Ludwig sunk one to make it 40-34, and then what felt like the biggest swing of the game occurred in the final minute of the quarter.
Annie Wirth knocked down two shots in the paint and then forced a turnover that led to a Ludwig layup at the buzzer to extend the lead from four to 10 (46-36) in a matter of seconds.
“We pulled (Wirth) early in the second half and we told her she can’t be passive,” Hardison said. “She is an athlete and she does things that are phenomenal, and we need her to do that. And she listened to it. I give a lot of credit to Addison Smith, she talked to her during the timeout and pumped her up and Annie really believed it and then went out and did it.”
To no one’s surprise, Morton tried crawling back into the game by using 6-foot-1 senior forward, and Harvard commit, Katie Krupa. She finished with 16 points, but Krupa was held to 6-19 shooting from the field. The Maple Leafs triple-teamed her at times in the paint to stop her from scoring.
“We had a game plan against her and I thought we executed it well,” Hardison said. “I don’t want to give it away because I’m hoping we see them again, but I think we played her about as good as you can. You can’t stop her. She is going to get hers, and she did. She is a heck of a player, she is really good, but I thought we executed our plan well.”
Rapps hit a clutch 3, her third of the game, to make it 49-41 early in the fourth. That was as close as Morton got as Geneseo pulled away even more with late free throws for the 68-51 final.
It’s a great win for the Maple Leafs, but Hardison wants his team to know that there is more to accomplish.
“This can’t be the highlight of our season,” Hardison said. “This is a great win for us. It’s phenomenal for our program, but we cannot be satisfied at this point. We have to continue this trajectory. This is the best game we have played down here, but we have another one to come get.”
Beach ended with 16 points and Rapps had 11. Wirth finished with 10.