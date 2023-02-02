Moments after Alleman took its largest lead of the game in the second quarter, the Geneseo girls basketball team decided it was time make a change.

The Maple Leafs forced five straight turnovers and scored 13 consecutive points to gain a lead it would never relinquish in a 60-45 victory over Alleman on Thursday inside Don Morris Gym.

Geneseo (23-6, 10-3) sits a win away from at least a share of the Western Big 6 crown.

“I think we finally started playing defense in the second quarter,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “We knew (Alleman) would have a lot of emotion coming out in the first quarter and that they would play well … and they did.

“We took our punch in the first, but (Alleman) was only up four.”

Annie Wirth (12 points, 10 boards) scored eight of Geneseo’s nine points in the first quarter — while the rest of the team went 0 of 9 from the floor — but Danielle Beach (21 points) matched Wirth with eight in the second — all of which came during the 13-0 run — to give the Maple Leafs a 24-18 lead at the break.

Beach sits seven points from 1,000 in her career.

“We had more faith in ourselves and worked better as team in the second,” Beach said. “We made better passes and calmed our composure. I think we were a little bit frazzled at the beginning, and we just had to calm ourselves down. Once we did that, that’s what helped us.”

Geneseo allowed just five points in the second quarter, and Alleman (16-13, 6-6) attempted only two shot attempts in the first 4:36 of the second. Big shots from Mia Kelly (16 points) in the third allowed the Maple Leafs to extend their lead to as many as 12 points (40-28).

Alleman’s Audrey Erickson (14 points) knocked down a 3 to cut the deficit to eight in the fourth, but Kelly responded with a 3 on the other end to push the lead back to double digits for the rest of the game.

“I’ve thought Mia has had a couple nice games in a row,” Hardison said. “She’s really worked on her shot and those three 3s she made were huge.

“When she immediately responded with that 3 after Audrey Erickson hit one to cut it to eight, I turned to the coaching staff and said, 'That was huge. Alright, we are going to be OK.’”

However, that stretch of two possessions in the second half without a whistle was one of the only times that game was in a rhythm.

Alleman committed 19 fouls in the second half, and Geneseo 12, and the Maple Leafs took 47 free throw attempts. The game was physical, tough and at times slow, but it played into the Maple Leafs' favor.

Geneseo sank 32 free throws — more than its points scored from floor (28).

“We knew at the beginning of the season that we were not shooting free throws well, so we have been working on that,” Hardison said. “It was always going to be a physical game and we knew we had to win the free throw battle if we were going to win the game. Credit to our girls for stepping up and making them.”

Beach sealed it at the line and had 13 of her 21 points from the free throw line.

Alleman’s Clair Hulke led the Pioneers with 18.

Kelly, Hanna Kreiner (5 points), Katlyn Seaman (4 points) and Addie Mills (2 points) all played significant minutes and contributed on each side of the floor for Geneseo.

“It always happens around this time that some of these juniors flip the switch and start to get comfortable with varsity speed,” Hardison said. “Mia is starting to do that, and Addie Mills and Katelyn (Seaman) are also starting to figure it out, which is important because they will be our leaders next year. We always talk about keeping the culture alive, and those girls will be a part of that.”

With a win against Moline on Thursday, Geneseo will keep its winning ways alive with at least a share of another Western Big 6 title.

“We’ve got two games left, and hopefully we can get to 25 wins,” Hardison said. “That’s the sign of a really good team. I’ve said I thought we are good before, but if we can get to 25 … we are really good.”

