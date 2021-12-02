Geneseo squeezes past Galesburg 60-52

Mighty close, mighty fine, Geneseo wore a victory shine after clipping Galesburg 60-52 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave Geneseo a 17-14 lead over Galesburg.
Geneseo's offense darted to a 25-20 lead over Galesburg at halftime.
The Maple Leafs' influence showed as they carried a 45-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Silver Streaks' finishing flurry, but the Maple Leafs swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.
