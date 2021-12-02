 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Geneseo squeezes past Galesburg 60-52
0 Comments

Geneseo squeezes past Galesburg 60-52

  • 0

Mighty close, mighty fine, Geneseo wore a victory shine after clipping Galesburg 60-52 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Geneseo a 17-14 lead over Galesburg.

Geneseo's offense darted to a 25-20 lead over Galesburg at halftime.

The Maple Leafs' influence showed as they carried a 45-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Silver Streaks' finishing flurry, but the Maple Leafs swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 13 Preview: Cardinals Vs. Bears

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News