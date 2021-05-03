Geneseo standout Ludwig commits to Providence

“Kammie is a player that is a little bit undiscovered right now with the top Division I groupings,” Hardison said. “She is playing for All-Iowa Attack this spring and I think she is going to get a ton of exposure."

Ludwig admitted she had never heard of Providence until the recruiting process. The school is about 1,100 miles from Geneseo, but the Friars aren't unfamiliar with the Midwest as they have multiple players from Illinois on their roster.

“When they called me, I asked them, ‘How in the heck did you find me?’” Ludwig said. “They saw our Geneseo team play and asked coach Hardison what’s going on there and what helped us to win games.”

In particular, Providence was drawn to Ludwig's 31-point performance in a win against Sterling when Geneseo was without multiple starters.

“Providence got in early, did its homework and watched several of our games that were streamed online," Hardison said. "They’re getting a kid that works her tail off, a great leader for our program and the full package.”

Once Ludwig stepped foot on campus, her decision was solidified.