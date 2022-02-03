Geneseo starts strong in clinching share of Big 6 title

Playing with a chance to clinch at least a share of the Western Big 6 Conference title, the Geneseo girls basketball team played one of its best quarters of the season in Thursday night’s win over Alleman.

The Class 3A No. 1-ranked Lady Leafs cruised after a dominant opening period, winning 57-30 on their home court on senior night.

Geneseo (27-1, 12-1 Big 6) led 26-8 after the first quarter, which coach Scott Hardison said was its best defensive quarter as a unit this season. The team forced eight turnovers, and all five starters scored at least four points.

“I thought the team defense,” Hardison said, “between our pressing and our trapping and our half-court stuff, I thought as a unit that’s the best we’ve come out and put it on somebody.”

The explosive first quarter set the stage for Geneseo’s third straight piece of the Big 6 title in its third year in the league.

Senior Kammie Ludwig scored a game-high 22 points in the win on senior night. Classmates Jordan Porter (five points) and Ali Rapps (nine points) chipped in with junior Annie Wirth scoring 11.

Alleman led 5-2 before Geneseo settled in and clamped down.

Ludwig scored 14 of Geneseo’s 16 points in a 16-6 swing in the second quarter.

Audrey Erickson and Clair Hulke each scored nine points to lead the Pioneers (12-16, 3-9 Big 6).

What was most impressive in Geneseo’s strong opening quarter to Alleman coach Steve Ford?

“Everything,” he said. “Their defense. For us to beat Geneseo we’d have to play pretty flawless, win the battle of the boards and take care of the basketball. I don’t think we did that.”

Alleman finished with 19 turnovers in a game in which Geneseo pulled its starters late in the third quarter.

“They make you pay with the fast break,” Ford said. “If you don’t get back in transition and then they’re hitting those 3s, they’ll just knock you out. And they did that.”

Geneseo can clinch the title outright with a win over Moline or another Rock Island loss.

Hardison said talent and hard work have gone into the 3-for-3 title showing in the Big 6.

“It’s a credit to the girls,” Hardison said. “We’ve had some great athletes the last couple of years. … We just wanted to come in and show that we can compete in the Western Big 6, and I think we’ve shown that the first three years here.”

With the postseason coming up, the loss to Rock Island last Saturday has been a benefit in its own way. The team followed it with a win over United Township Tuesday.

Hardison cared little about the team’s regular season win streak, only worrying about whether it was playing its best basketball. He thought the loss to Rocky “lit a fire” under the girls and got them to refocus at practice.

“It absolutely was a benefit, we needed that,” Ludwig said of the team’s lone loss to this point. “After that loss, a lot of us were really upset and we got to practice 20 minutes early and we were working the hardest we were working all season. I think that lit a fire under us to show that we want it even more now that we’ve suffered a loss. We needed that kick in the butt just to keep pushing ourselves.”

The Providence College commit said Geneseo’s strength as a team extends off the court, which has fed the successes in recent years.

“Everyone talks about the wins, but what’s really special to us is that we hang out all the time outside of practices,” Ludwig said. “We have a bond like no other team and that really plays a contribution to how we do on the court. … Everyone wants to work hard and has really great attitudes in practice.”

