1. Geneseo (22-5, LW: 1)
Idle last week due to the weather, the Maple Leafs have won seven straight, including a 62-23 win Monday over Morris, recovering from a four-game losing streak to kick off January.
This week: Wednesday at Rochelle; Thursday vs. Sterling; Saturday at LaSalle-Peru
2. Wilton (18-2, LW: 2)
The Beavers guaranteed at least a share of the RVC South conference title with a 59-49 win over Mid-Prairie Monday. Kortney Drake is sixth in Class 2A in assists.
This week: Thursday vs. West Branch
3. Bellevue Marquette (18-2, LW: 5)
The Mohawks are streaking into the postseason, winners of 12 straight following a 56-43 win over Calamus-Wheatland. Bellevue Marquette has three players averaging over double digits, led by Miranda Peters, who is averaging 13.9 points per game.
This week: Tuesday at Prince of Peace
4. Central DeWitt (14-4, LW: 4)
Central DeWitt snapped a two-game losing streak with a 68-27 win over Vinton-Shellsburg Monday. Lauren Wisco led all scorers with 17 points while freshmen Taylor Veach and Allie Meadows added 14 and 13, respectively.
This week: Tuesday vs. West Delaware; Thursday vs. Maquoketa
5. Bellevue (17-3, LW: 3)
The Comets are struggling approaching the postseason, having lost three of their last four, including a 45-30 loss to Cascade, their biggest loss of the season.
This week: Thursday vs. Durant