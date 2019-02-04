Try 1 month for 99¢
Geneseo logo

1. Geneseo (22-5, LW: 1)

Idle last week due to the weather, the Maple Leafs have won seven straight, including a 62-23 win Monday over Morris, recovering from a four-game losing streak to kick off January.

This week: Wednesday at Rochelle; Thursday vs. Sterling; Saturday at LaSalle-Peru

2. Wilton (18-2, LW: 2)

The Beavers guaranteed at least a share of the RVC South conference title with a 59-49 win over Mid-Prairie Monday. Kortney Drake is sixth in Class 2A in assists.

This week: Thursday vs. West Branch

3. Bellevue Marquette (18-2, LW: 5)

The Mohawks are streaking into the postseason, winners of 12 straight following a 56-43 win over Calamus-Wheatland. Bellevue Marquette has three players averaging over double digits, led by Miranda Peters, who is averaging 13.9 points per game.

This week: Tuesday at Prince of Peace

4. Central DeWitt (14-4, LW: 4)

Central DeWitt snapped a two-game losing streak with a 68-27 win over Vinton-Shellsburg Monday. Lauren Wisco led all scorers with 17 points while freshmen Taylor Veach and Allie Meadows added 14 and 13, respectively.

This week: Tuesday vs. West Delaware; Thursday vs. Maquoketa

5. Bellevue (17-3, LW: 3)

The Comets are struggling approaching the postseason, having lost three of their last four, including a 45-30 loss to Cascade, their biggest loss of the season.

This week: Thursday vs. Durant

0
0
0
0
0

Tags