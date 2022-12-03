Geneseo takes down Rocky despite Rice's 30-point effort

Kayla Rice did everything she could, but this time the Rocks couldn’t rally.

The Rock Island girls basketball team staged comebacks in its first two conference games, but Geneseo handed the Rocks their first Western Big 6 loss with a 64-54 victory on Saturday afternoon.

Rice dropped 30 points, more than half of Rock Island’s total, and grabbed a team-high five rebounds.

However, it was Geneseo’s Danielle Beach and Annie Wirth that led the Maple Leafs to a road victory against the Rocks — the only team to take down the Maple Leafs during the regular season last year.

Geneseo (6-1, 2-1 WB6) lost to Galesburg earlier in the week, but the win against Rock Island (5-4, 2-1) stopped any thought of a losing streak.

“I like how we bounced back,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “We played a lot of different people and changed this up. We are still a work in progress defensively, though. We are really young. Danielle and Annie bring back a lot of minutes, but after that we don’t really have any returning varsity minutes. We are still learning on the fly, but I really liked how this team came to practice yesterday and bought in.”

And it was a total team effort Saturday.

Beach dropped a team-high 22 points and Wirth 12, but both got into foul trouble and sat on the bench more than usual during the second and third quarters. Yet they still remained crucial in the Maple Leafs’ success.

“They were still engaged on the bench with the younger kids,” Hardison said. “They were talking and teaching during timeouts to tell everyone what we want or where to go. Their leadership extends well beyond their minutes on the floor. Those two keep us going.”

Eight different Maple Leafs came in and scored by the end of the game, including Addie Mills and Mia Kelly, who combined for 19 points.

“I trust anyone that comes off of the bench for us,” Beach said. “Everyone on our team has the ability to make an impact. It’s great.”

“There wasn’t pressure to win this game, but we had a craving for a win. We wanted to come in here and get that as a team.”

However, Rice almost brought the Rocks back single-handedly despite trailing by double digits in both the second and fourth quarters.

The senior guard had just three points when Rocky trailed 28-16 with just two minutes before half, but Rice scored six in 90 seconds to lead an 8-1 run to cut the deficit to 29-24 by the break.

The lead swelled to as many as 16 in the second half, but Rice cut it down to 51-45 in the fourth before Geneseo pulled away. Rice made 10 of the Rocks’ 21 shots from the field and scored 21 points in the second half.

“She’s going to play hard for 32 minutes, that’s the only way she knows how to do it,” Rock Island coach Henry Hall said. “But I think we watched her a lot, which isn’t her fault, I mean, she’s really good, but I thought we were lackadaisical at times and were missing assignments.”

Geneseo didn’t shoot well from outside, but the Maple Leafs got a lot of open looks at the paint with passes to a player cutting to the basket.

Rock Island’s defense forced 23 turnovers on Geneseo’s younger guards, but the Rocks could never take advantage in transition.

“I thought we missed a lot of layups, like an insane amount,” Hall said. “We were just throwing it up there sometimes, and we have to make sure we are trying to make the shot and not just hoping it goes in. It’s all correctable stuff, though. We will get back after it Monday.”

After Rocky cut into the Geneseo lead before half, the Maple Leafs responded with a 20-point third quarter. To start the second half, Mills knocked down two jumpers, Wirth scored a quick six points and Hanna Kreiner knocked down a corner 3 to put Geneseo ahead 42-26.

Rice cut into that lead in the fourth, but Beach scored seven points in the fourth to put it away.

“To start conference play at Quincy, at Galesburg and at Rock Island is a gauntlet,” Hardison said. “We knew that coming in, but coming out of this 2-1 is pretty impressive in my opinion.”