Geneseo to face North Scott in nightcap of IHMVCU Shootout

Since Gary Thrapp took over as event organizer for the IHMVCU Shootout three years ago, Rock Island had headlined the marquee game every season.
This year, there will be a new kid on the block.
Geneseo will make its first appearance in the nightcap, taking on North Scott on Jan. 11 at Augustana College's Carver Center.
"It's just nice recognition for our program," Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. "We've been trying to build things over the past couple of years. It's really nice for our girls and the work they've put in to be recognized and play in the late game."
The matchups for the event, which returned to an Iowa vs. Illinois format in 2017, were released Monday.
It's the second straight year the Lancers will play in the marquee game after taking on the Rocks last year. North Scott is 4-0 and the defending Class 4A state champion. The Lancers feature UNI commit Grace Boffeli, who is averaging 34.3 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.
"Each time you get that nightcap game you're playing somebody really good," North Scott head coach TJ Case said. "I'm hoping with the girls, their experience being there last year and last year (at the state tournament) in Des Moines, they're used to that type of crowd."
Geneseo is 8-0 and tied for first in its first year in the Western Big Six and is averaging 56.5 points per game.
"I just like that we have several weapons," Hardison said. "We've had a few teams come in and try to shut down certain players and we've had other players step up. We like to think we're pretty good one through 10 and you can try to stop some players but you can't stop everyone."
Alleman and Davenport West tip off the event at 10 a.m., followed by United Township-Pleasant Valley (11:45 a.m.), Annawan-Davenport Central (1:30 p.m.), Sherrard-Assumption (3:15 p.m.), Rock Island-Bettendorf (5 p.m.), Moline-Davenport North (6:45 p.m.) and Geneseo-North Scott (8:15 p.m.).
There are no rematches from last year. North Scott did play Geneseo two years ago, with the Lancers winning 48-34.
Since Thrapp took over, Iowa has won all three events, including a 4-3 win last year. They'll look to continue that trend this year.
"It's a friendly, fun rivalry and Iowa definitely wants to keep that winning tradition going," Case said. "We'll try do our part to ensure that happens."
Tickets are $5 for all seven games, $2 for kids in eighth grade or younger wearing school apparel.