Geneseo to face North Scott in nightcap of IHMVCU Shootout

Since Gary Thrapp took over as event organizer for the IHMVCU Shootout three years ago, Rock Island had headlined the marquee game every season.

This year, there will be a new kid on the block.

Geneseo will make its first appearance in the nightcap, taking on North Scott on Jan. 11 at Augustana College's Carver Center.

"It's just nice recognition for our program," Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. "We've been trying to build things over the past couple of years. It's really nice for our girls and the work they've put in to be recognized and play in the late game."

The matchups for the event, which returned to an Iowa vs. Illinois format in 2017, were released Monday.

It's the second straight year the Lancers will play in the marquee game after taking on the Rocks last year. North Scott is 4-0 and the defending Class 4A state champion. The Lancers feature UNI commit Grace Boffeli, who is averaging 34.3 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

"Each time you get that nightcap game you're playing somebody really good," North Scott head coach TJ Case said. "I'm hoping with the girls, their experience being there last year and last year (at the state tournament) in Des Moines, they're used to that type of crowd."