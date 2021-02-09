Geneseo topples Maroons for first conference win

The Maple Leafs girls basketball team got the result they wanted, but maybe not by the game plan.
Geneseo scrapped to a 64-50 win over Moline after significant turnovers on both sides, with the Maroons turning the ball over 22 times and the Maple Leafs 21.
Geneseo held the lead for most of the game and extended upon it in the third and fourth quarter to pick up a win in its first Western Big 6 game of the season.
Each team had a plethora of fouls as well in a tightly officiated game, with Geneseo picking up 15 and Moline committing 22.
Geneseo coach Scott Hardison credited his team with pushing through the adversity.
“It was a bit of first conference game jitters out there tonight,” Hardison said. “We need to be better at boxing out and hauling in rebounds when we can, and that would have helped us clean it up out there.”
Hardison credited Moline for forcing them into costly mistakes but was happy with how his team recovered in the second half.
“They really got after us and made us look sloppy tonight,” Hardison said. “We have to know that the Western Big 6 is going to be physical every night and we can’t back away from that challenge.”
One person who stepped up big on the boards for the Maple Leafs, particularly in the second half, was forward Annie Wirth. The sophomore hauled in 13 rebounds for Geneseo and had 17 points, as well as four steals and an assist.
“I’m lucky I get to coach her for the next two years after this season,” Hardison said. “She’s a high jump phenom who fell in love with the game of basketball over the summer and really worked on her skills. I’m pleased with her growth so far this season.”
Wirth was led in the scoring column by junior guard Kammie Ludwig, who had 18 points and three rebounds, as well as a block late in the game to help hold the Maroons to just 13 points in the quarter.
Moline was led by senior Bralee Trice with 19 points and six rebounds, as well as dishing out two assists. The guard had a scary fall in the fourth quarter and had to leave the game with an apparent wrist injury. Nadi McDowell-Nunn had 18 points for the Maroons as well, hauling in 11 rebounds for the double-double.
One thing Hardison noted his team needed to work on going forward is their physical shape, as they are recovering from the long break between the seasons.
“We’d really like to press more on defense and have a little more intensity, but they aren’t quite in the shape we would like to be,” Hardison said. “The masks don’t make things any easier on the court for the girls, but we’ll figure it out. Hopefully we’ll be able to wear teams down and play a full 32 minutes.”
The Maple Leafs move to 2-0 on the season, while the Maroons fall to 0-2. Both teams have a quick turnaround to their next games on Friday.
Having an experienced team, Hardison can expect a number of players to step up as the leaders when they are needed. That person tonight was Abbi Barickman, who had nine points and five rebounds, but hauled in two key rebounds when the pressure was coming from Moline and held her defensive intensity throughout the game.
“She kept us ahead and our heads in the game,” Hardison said. “She’s part of the heart of this team and really helped with her rebounding and defensive stops.”