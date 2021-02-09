Geneseo topples Maroons for first conference win

The Maple Leafs girls basketball team got the result they wanted, but maybe not by the game plan.

Geneseo scrapped to a 64-50 win over Moline after significant turnovers on both sides, with the Maroons turning the ball over 22 times and the Maple Leafs 21.

Geneseo held the lead for most of the game and extended upon it in the third and fourth quarter to pick up a win in its first Western Big 6 game of the season.

Each team had a plethora of fouls as well in a tightly officiated game, with Geneseo picking up 15 and Moline committing 22.

Geneseo coach Scott Hardison credited his team with pushing through the adversity.

“It was a bit of first conference game jitters out there tonight,” Hardison said. “We need to be better at boxing out and hauling in rebounds when we can, and that would have helped us clean it up out there.”

Hardison credited Moline for forcing them into costly mistakes but was happy with how his team recovered in the second half.

“They really got after us and made us look sloppy tonight,” Hardison said. “We have to know that the Western Big 6 is going to be physical every night and we can’t back away from that challenge.”