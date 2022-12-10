Geneseo toughs out overtime victory over Alleman

GENESEO — The Geneseo High School girls basketball team learned Saturday that a win doesn't always have to be pretty.

The Maple Leafs missed 16 free throws, turned it over 15 times and shot 43% from the floor, but it was enough to pull out a 51-43 victory over Alleman in overtime at home.

Four teams entered Saturday tied atop the Western Big 6 standings at 3-1, Alleman and Geneseo included, and Geneseo coach Scott Hardison admitted this was a big game — December or not.

“You look at the standings, and you just don’t get a night off," Hardison said. “Other than maybe one or two teams right now, everyone can still win the conference. Every single game in December, January and February is going to be big.”

The Maple Leafs (8-1, 4-1) allowed just two points in overtime to seal the low-scoring affair. Alleman (5-6, 3-2) shot just 14-for-46 (30%) from the field and turned it over 16 times.

“We had (Alleman) scouted really well, but they made some halftime adjustments on us that changed how we wanted to play defense,” Hardison said. “Credit to our girls for listening and changing how we wanted things played on the fly. That was the first game we had to make an adjustment.”

Geneseo was led by seniors Danielle Beach (18 points) and Annie Wirth (13 points, 10 rebounds), who put the game away late. However, the Maple Leafs also got significant contributions from Addison Smith, Katlyn Seaman and Allison Griffin.

“(Beach and Wirth) are our leaders and returning starters, so we’re going to go as far as they take us,” Hardison said. “But I think our younger players got a lot out of this game. It was a tight, overtime game that we were able to come out on top. You see a lot of smiling coming out of the locker room. To come away with a win is a big deal.”

However, Geneseo almost didn’t.

Alleman’s Clair Hulke and Audrey Erickson dominated stretches of this game and brought the Pioneers back from an early 10-point deficit. Alleman shot just 2-for-11 in the opening quarter and scored four points, but Hulke scored nine in the second to cut the deficit to 19-16 by half.

Alleman took its first lead of the game at 29-28 late in the third quarter when Annie Rouse knocked down a baseline jumper.

“They fought and battled the whole game,” Alleman coach Steve Ford said. “I think the last game we played against Rock Island helped. We were down by seven there and the girls came back and won it. That gave them confidence they can win this game at the end, but it didn’t work out in our favor.”

Hulke fouled out with 15 points in the fourth, but Erickson stepped up in her absence. She had 13 points in the second half and tied the game with less than a minute remaining in the fourth.

“You see how competitive (Erickson) is,” Ford said. “She wanted the ball in her hands and she did some really special things. She’s a difference-maker. She got the ball in the right people’s hands and finished when she needed too.”

Erickson and Hulke combined for 30 of Alleman’s 43 total points.

“You don’t stop those girls,” Hardison said. “We told our girls you don’t need to stop them, but just contain them and try to keep them under their averages. We had to play team defense. I don’t think we did that as well as we wanted, I mean, Audrey took over and hit some big shots.

"I’ve got a ton of respect for both of those girls.”

Yet it was Geneseo that pulled away late. Without Hulke on the court, Alleman couldn’t get anything going after Erickson hit a jumper on its first possession of overtime. After that, the Pioneers were held scoreless.

Beach scored six points in the overtime from the free throw line to seal it.

“That was a tough game against a team that has been on fire,” Hardison said. “They took care of Rocky and Moline, so we knew had to come out hot. And we did that.”

