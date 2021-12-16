Geneseo turns out the lights on East Moline United Township 72-45

Geneseo painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of East Moline United Township's defense for a 72-45 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 11, Geneseo faced off against Rock Island Alleman and East Moline United Township took on Quincy on December 11 at East Moline United Township High School. For more, click here.
Geneseo made the first move by forging a 14-7 margin over East Moline United Township after the first quarter.
The Maple Leafs' offense took charge to a 40-24 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.
