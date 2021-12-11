Geneseo's early lead and lockdown defense helps Maple Leafs cruise past Alleman

Alleman had a little more success, though, hitting six shots from downtown, three from Averi Rangel, to win the quarter 18-15. But the Pioneers still found themselves in a 15-point hole at the half.

“It’s good to see Averi shooting the ball with confidence,” Alleman coach Steve Ford said. “It’s great to have her. (Geneseo) backed off with the pressure (in the second quarter) and we were able to get into half-court offense and make some shots.”

The slight momentum Alleman gained was more than enough for Hardison and company. The Maple Leafs came out in the third quarter with a relentless full-court press that forced eight turnovers in four minutes. Ludwig, Ali Rapps and Ann Wirth had a field day jumping passes and taking them down for easy layups. A 15-0 run to begin the second half made it 57-27.

“I told them that Alleman is a young team learning how to play basketball and if we let them creep back into this game — they were only down 15 at that point — that this is going to be a ball game the whole way,” Hardison said. “We knew we had to come out and do what we do and play like it's 0-0. I think they listened and executed what we wanted them to do.”