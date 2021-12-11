Geneseo's early lead and lockdown defense helps Maple Leafs cruise past Alleman

Geneseo High School girls basketball did Saturday what it has done all season — win big.
Senior guard Kammie Ludwig led the way with 30 points as the Maple Leafs cruised to a 69-34 victory over Alleman in Rock Island.
It was Geneseo’s (10-0, 5-0) eighth win by 20 or more points as the Maple Leafs tightened their grip on first place in the Western Big 6.
“I don’t think we expected it, but I knew this group was going to be really good,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “They were really upset about no postseason last year and I feel bad for those seniors. But the girls this year are not only playing for themselves, but for those who didn’t get a postseason last year.”
And so far this season, it’s been a big motivator. The Maple Leafs play faster and more aggressive than their counterparts, and it’s resulted in favorable results. That was most evident in the first and third quarters Saturday.
Geneseo attacked Alleman’s ball handlers to force seven first quarter turnovers, and Ludwig began her night 5-5 from the field for 13 points to give the Maple Leafs a 27-9 first quarter lead. The second quarter was a little sluggish, as both teams were called for fouls and shots started to drop with less regularity.
Alleman had a little more success, though, hitting six shots from downtown, three from Averi Rangel, to win the quarter 18-15. But the Pioneers still found themselves in a 15-point hole at the half.
“It’s good to see Averi shooting the ball with confidence,” Alleman coach Steve Ford said. “It’s great to have her. (Geneseo) backed off with the pressure (in the second quarter) and we were able to get into half-court offense and make some shots.”
The slight momentum Alleman gained was more than enough for Hardison and company. The Maple Leafs came out in the third quarter with a relentless full-court press that forced eight turnovers in four minutes. Ludwig, Ali Rapps and Ann Wirth had a field day jumping passes and taking them down for easy layups. A 15-0 run to begin the second half made it 57-27.
“I told them that Alleman is a young team learning how to play basketball and if we let them creep back into this game — they were only down 15 at that point — that this is going to be a ball game the whole way,” Hardison said. “We knew we had to come out and do what we do and play like it's 0-0. I think they listened and executed what we wanted them to do.”
The Maple Leaf pressure pushed the lead to 65-31 by the end of the third. And by the end of the game the Pioneers had 26 turnovers.
“They are very aggressive and do a great job with their press,” Ford said. “They wore us down. We made bad passes and they made us pay for it. That’s basically what happened. They are just a tremendous team. I enjoy watching them as long as they aren’t playing us.”
A running clock greeted the final eight minutes as Geneseo played most of its bench until the buzzer sounded, ending the game at 69-34.
Ludwig’s 30 points were a game-high. Wirth had 13 points on 5-7 shooting. Geneseo shot 26-38 from the field as a team.
“I see is our team learning to share the ball,” Hardison said. “They are making the extra pass and really finding the person who is open. If it’s Kammie, they are passing it to Kammie. But if she sees someone else, she passes it to them. I think Ali has done a really nice job for us. Our starting five can be tough.”
Alleman’s Audrey Erickson led the Pioneers with 13 points. Alleman has now dropped four straight after starting the year 5-2.
“These conference teams are very, very good,” Ford said. “We are going to have to continue to get better and pull something off as the season goes on. Every night is a tough team. We have to come ready to play and tonight they blitzed us. You have to play a solid game against Geneseo, and everyone else in our conference. We have to get better and improve.”