Geneseo's fast start carries it to fourth straight Thanksgiving title

GENESEO — Looking to repeat as champions of its own Thanksgiving tournament, the Geneseo High School girls' basketball squad got after it immediately.

After spotting Sherrard the first bucket of Saturday night's championship game, the Lady Leafs quickly took control with a pair of lengthy first-quarter runs and never looked back as they rolled past the Tigers 43-24.

"When we all come together and work together, it feels really good," Geneseo senior guard Danielle Beach said. "For us seniors to win this, it's really exciting. We know we lost a few players from last year, but we all have to come into practice every day ready to work."

Beach poured in 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting and hit four of her seven 3-point attempts, adding nine rebounds and four steals to post game-high honors in all categories and lead Geneseo (4-0) to its fourth straight tournament title.

Beach and senior forward Addison Smith were both named to the all-tournament team, with a third senior forward, Annie Wirth, named the team's captain.

"We all play amazing defense and play together as a team," said Wirth, who finished with 12 points, six boards and three steals. "Our defense is really important; it helps our offense."

The tone was set in the first quarter after Sherrard's Olivia Meskan scored off the opening tip to give the Tigers what would be their only lead of the night.

Wirth knocked down three straight shots and Geneseo hit its first four field-goal attempts to grab a 9-2 lead. Following a Kyla Elsbury bucket, the Leafs rattled off 11 straight points to take a 20-4 lead after one.

The hosts hit nine of 14 shots in the opening eight minutes, with Wirth going 4-for-4 from the floor and Beach hitting three of her five attempts.

"It was important," Wirth said of the Leafs' fast start. "It was also important to know not to let up, and to not let up in the second half after starting so strong."

That run grew to a 15-0 stretch that staked Geneseo to a 20-point lead. Although their shooting cooled down, the Leafs still went into halftime with a commanding 27-8 advantage. Going into the fourth quarter, the hosts led 39-16.

"Really, it was our defense," Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. "We started hitting some shots, which is good, but it's our defense that's going to trigger us. Holding them to four points (in the first half), that's the key."

Sherrard's Meskan (10 points) and Elsbury (seven points) were named all-tournament, along with senior teammate Addison Pickens.

"Going 3-1 in the first week in a good tourney with good competition, it gets us ready for the rest of our season," Sherrard coach Doug Swanson said. "Geneseo is going to win a lot of games. Tonight, their pressure definitely hurt us, and we didn't handle it well, especially early."

Third place: Knoxville 49, Annawan 30: A frigid start on offense hampered Annawan from the outset in Saturday's third-place contest.

The Bravettes shot just 20 percent (12 of 60) from the field and hit on just three of their 25 3-point attempts. That enabled Knoxville (3-1) to gradually take control from the second quarter on.

Senior guard Ciara Shreeves paced the Blue Bullets with a game-high 19 points along with eight rebounds. Makaiha Moore snared 12 rebounds and added seven points, with Madison Hilgenberg contributing eight points, five boards and four steals.

Annawan tried to use its defense to keep pace, forcing Knoxville into 32 turnovers and coming up with 21 steals, with Lainy Manuel (seven steals) and Jaydn Wise (four steals) leading in that category.

Annawan was just 3 of 21 from the floor in the first quarter, but buckets by Kaylee Celus and Kennadi Rico in the final minute forged a 6-6 tie. It took its first lead at 8-6 when Rico found the mark in the opening minute of the second period.

After a 10-0 Knoxville run, the Bravettes tried to respond when Celus (eight points, five rebounds) buried a 3-pointer with 1:19 left in the first half to make it a five-point game, but a Shreeves putback with 14 seconds on the clock staked Knoxville to an 18-11 halftime lead.

Annawan tried to re-ignite its offense when Olivia Goodley (nine points) hit a quick bucket to open the third quarter, but the Blue Bullets responded with a 10-1 run. The Bravettes got no closer than 10 after that, trailing 33-20 going into the fourth period.