Geneseo's impressive defensive performance pushes Maple Leafs past Rocky

Geneseo ended the quarter on a 8-0 run, and it only got worse for the Rocks in the fourth. After being tied at 38-38, the Maple Leafs ended the game on a 23-6 run. Geneseo started attacking the lane to earn free throws and playing aggressive half-court defense. The Maple Leafs ended the game by shooting 19-23 from the line and forcing 17 Rocky turnovers.

“People talk about our offense all the time, but everything is predicated on our half-court defense and getting rebounds and pushing the ball in transition,” Hardison said. “(Rock Island) had way too many open 3s in the second quarter. We didn’t contest their 3s. Credit to them, they shot really well, but we don’t play well if we don’t play defense.”

So far this season, the Maple Leaf defense has shown up. Geneseo allows just 34 points per game on average. Rock Island’s 44 were the third most scored against the Maple Leafs this season.

“Our goal was to keep them under 50 after the first half and we were able to do that,” Hardison said. “That was the challenge at halftime. I told them that we were playing well enough and would score enough points, but we had to lock in. We opened the game up to about 19 points there until we brought in our subs. But we need to play defense and we didn’t in the first half.”