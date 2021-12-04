Geneseo's impressive defensive performance pushes Maple Leafs past Rocky

GENESEO — With how much attention is given to Kammie Ludwig and Geneseo’s offensive ability, it was the Maple Leaf defense that sealed the 61-44 victory over Rock Island.
It wasn’t pretty, and at times the outcome seemed uncertain, but Geneseo allowed just 13 points in the second half to pull away from Rock Island on Saturday.
Geneseo 7-0 (3-0) is now the only unbeaten team in the Western Big 6 and sits all alone at the top of the standings.
“It’s hard to do in an eight team league … to be in first place by yourself in three games,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “We’ve played three tough opponents. Galesburg is really good and Rocky is a really good team who took care of Moline the other day. We just need to take care of what we are doing and not be satisfied. We need to be better every day.”
For Geneseo, it needed to be better in the second half. After coming out scorching hot, the Maple Leafs led 19-6 early in the first quarter. Ludwig had Geneseo’s first nine points, and 14 of its first 19, in her 6-6 shooting start from the field.
But from that point forward, Rock Island 6-3 (2-1) outplayed Geneseo for the rest of the first two quarters. Ludwig was held to one point in the second quarter and Rocky’s Emily Allison and Kayla Rice got shots to drop. Rice had 11 points at half and Allison had seven to cut the Maple Leaf lead to 33-31 at intermission.
“You’ve got to give credit to Rock Island, they really identified her in the second quarter and shut her down,” Hardison said. “I think we rushed our offense in the second quarter. We didn’t get looks we normally get. We talked about being patient. When we are hot, we are going to come down and shoot right away. But if we haven’t scored in a couple possessions, we need to lock in and get a good possession. I don’t think we did that in the second quarter and I don’t think we screened well enough in the second quarter to get our players open.”
Ludwig missed her next six shots from the field and Geneseo scored just 12 points in the second quarter compared to 20 by Rock Island.
However, by the end of the third quarter the tide seemed to shift. After Rock Island took the lead at 34-33, Geneseo forced eight turnovers in the quarter and junior guard Annie Wirth stepped up, ending the game with 15 points, with Ludwig struggling to get shots to fall. The Rocks were visibly frustrated by the lack of scoring and missed opportunities.
“We stopped making shots and we turned it over at some key times,” Hall said. “It just snowballed. Then we stopped defending on the other end and gave up some easy stuff. They went on a run and that’s what they do. They go on big runs like that and then it’s hard to play catch up.
Geneseo ended the quarter on a 8-0 run, and it only got worse for the Rocks in the fourth. After being tied at 38-38, the Maple Leafs ended the game on a 23-6 run. Geneseo started attacking the lane to earn free throws and playing aggressive half-court defense. The Maple Leafs ended the game by shooting 19-23 from the line and forcing 17 Rocky turnovers.
“People talk about our offense all the time, but everything is predicated on our half-court defense and getting rebounds and pushing the ball in transition,” Hardison said. “(Rock Island) had way too many open 3s in the second quarter. We didn’t contest their 3s. Credit to them, they shot really well, but we don’t play well if we don’t play defense.”
So far this season, the Maple Leaf defense has shown up. Geneseo allows just 34 points per game on average. Rock Island’s 44 were the third most scored against the Maple Leafs this season.
“Our goal was to keep them under 50 after the first half and we were able to do that,” Hardison said. “That was the challenge at halftime. I told them that we were playing well enough and would score enough points, but we had to lock in. We opened the game up to about 19 points there until we brought in our subs. But we need to play defense and we didn’t in the first half.”
It was a disappointing loss for Rock Island. The Rocks were in the game until late and showed they could compete, but it was eventually Rock Island’s own mistakes that resulted in its defeat.
“I thought the first half we played to our capability,” Hall said. “We got down early, and Geneseo was at home, but we dug back and got back into the game. The second half was a little disappointing because we stopped doing what we do and started doing what we shouldn’t. It’s hard to win on the road and we knew that going in. We have to continue to get better as a group.”
Rocky’s Rice finished with a team-high 13 points. Danee’ Robinson finished with 10 points. Ludwig dropped 23 points after her hot start.
Rock Island will try to build on its performance when it returns to the court at 7 p.m. Thursday against Alleman at home. Geneseo will play next at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Rockridge at home.