Geneseo's Ludwig earns first team all-state honors

Kammie Ludwig ended her high school basketball career with a lengthy list of personal accolades.

Wednesday she added one more.

The Geneseo standout was voted first team all-state in Class 3A by the Illinois Associated Press. Ludwig, who was named the Western Big 6 Conference’s MVP last week, earned second team all-state honors following her junior season.

“I look forward to seeing the list at the end of the season, but with how many teams did well this season, especially in Chicago and Peoria areas, I don’t think I was necessarily expecting (to make the first team),” Ludwig said. “I kind of surprised myself. Some of the best players that have been through Illinois have been on that list, so it’s just an honor to see your name on it.”

Ludwig did more than enough to earn her spot alongside Katie Krupe (Morton), Mallory Ramage (Mattoon), Kloe Froebe (Lincoln) and Janae Kent (Oak Forest). She rewrote — or helped rewrite — a majority of the Geneseo record book.

The Providence College commit, who led the WB6 this season in points per game (24.5), owns Geneseo’s career (1,881), and single-season (791) scoring records. She also has hit the most 3-pointers in a season (73) and compiled the highest single-season free throw percentage (84.3%).

But those records don’t quite stack up to the first-team all-state selection.

“This is definitely at the top now,” Ludwig said. “It’s a really big deal. You’re up there with some of the other really great players. Players that are going on to the collegiate level. It’s fun to see your name up there.”

Ludwig played a large role in one of Geneseo’s best seasons in program history. The Maple Leafs finished the year 31-2 (a school record for wins) and reached No. 1 in the Illinois AP Top 10 for the first time in school history.

In addition to the win record, the Maple Leafs also set new benchmarks for most points in a season (2,077), points scored in a half (58), points scored in a game (98), field goals made (757) and field goal percentage (47%).

“This year was a totally different mindset for the program,” Ludwig said. “We all wanted to win. There were so many times this season in huddles when we would tell each other that we weren’t losing this game. Having all those people around you with the same goal, especially because we had a big target on our backs — we knew we would get everyone’s best shot — helped a lot.

“We embraced the adversity and I think that’s where a lot of our success came from. We were so competitive and we were a great group of athletes. We wanted to win for each other.”

Geneseo captured a regional title with a 62-48 victory over Rock Island but fell in the sectional semifinals to Washington.

Ludwig will now continue her basketball career at Providence, where she hopes to put Geneseo’s up-tempo style to use.

“Everyone always asks what is something you can help your college team out with, and I think pushing the ball up the court and having speed in your game is something I could help out with,” Ludwig said. “I’m excited to get to play for Providence. They have a great coach and great girls. It’s a great conference.”

Other local selections included Rock Island’s Imari McDuffy and Morrison’s Shelby Veltrop.

McDuffy earned a spot on the Class 3A honorable mention team. The senior guard was fourth in the WB6 in scoring (12.1 PPG) and led the league in steals (47) and assists per game (4.7) during conference play.

Veltrop was selected to the Class 1A honorable mention team. She averaged a double-double (16 points and 10 rebounds) during the season. The junior forward has started every varsity game the past three seasons.

