Geneseo's Ludwig named Big 6 girls basketball MVP

Geneseo High School’s Kammie Ludwig was voted by the coaches as the Western Big 6 conference’s MVP after an impressive senior season.

Ludwig led the league in points per game (24.5 in WB6 play) and drained a league-leading 37 shots from beyond the arc to lead Geneseo to a 13-1 mark in conference play.

The Providence College signee guided the Maple Leafs to a 31-2 season where they peaked as high as No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 10, Geneseo’s highest ranking in school history.

Joining Ludwig on the all-conference first team are Kiarra Kilgore (Galesburg), Imari McDuffy (Rock Island), Kadence Tatum (Moline) and Annie Wirth (Geneseo).

Kilgore averaged 20 points per game in league play and was tied for third in rebounds with an average of 8.2 per game. The Silver Streaks’ season ended Tuesday in the sectional semifinals with a loss to Morton.

Rocky’s McDuffy led the league in steals (47) and assists (4.7 per game). She finished fourth in the league in points (12.1 ppg). The senior guard led the Rocks to an 18-12 season, highlighted by the win over Geneseo, which was the Maple Leafs’ only regular season loss.

Moline’s Tatum averaged 11.7 points per game in conference play (5th most). The senior guard helped the Maroons finish third in the WB6 before losing a close (55-51) game to Joliet West in the regional final.

Geneseo’s Wirth was second in the league with 8.9 rebounds per game and third with 43 steals. The junior forward joined Kilgore (sophomore) as the only non-seniors on the first team.

The second team was composed of Bri Stewart (Rock Island), Danielle Beach (Geneseo), Taylor Fohey (Quincy), Kayla Rice (Rock Island) and Lorena Awou (UT).

Rock Island’s Rice tied McDuffy for a lead in steals (47) and was ninth in points scored (10.6). Stewart was seventh in points scored (11.2), third in blocks (10) and ninth in rebounds (5.4).

UT’s Awou led the league in rebounds (13.1 ppg) and blocks (28). The sophomore center had 24 points and 24 rebounds in a game against Rocky on Jan. 13.

Honorable mention was given to Ali Rapps (Geneseo), Caroline Hazen (Moline), Clair Hulke (Alleman), Abby Lingafleter (Galesburg) and Averi Rangel (Alleman).

In total, Geneseo led the conference with four selections between the three teams. Rock Island had the second most with three.

