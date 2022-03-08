Geneseo's Ludwig named IBCA first team all-state

Fresh off receiving first team all-state honors from the Illinois Associated Press, Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig has garnered more postseason honors.

The Maple Leafs' senior guard also earned a first team berth on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association's Class 3A All-State girls' basketball squad. She was the sole player from the Quad-Cities area to earn such honors in any of the four classes.

Recently named the Most Valuable Player in the Western Big 6 Conference as well, Ludwig's 24.5 points per game helped Geneseo to a 31-2 finish that included a 36-game winning streak that extended back to last season as well as conference and 3A regional titles.

Ludwig is the Leafs' career (1,881 points) and single-season (793) scoring leader and will continue her hoops career on the Div. I level at Providence College.

Two of Ludwig's fellow Big 6 standouts also earned IBCA Class 3A All-State kudos. Galesburg sophomore guard Kiarra Kilgore landed on the second team, while Rock Island senior guard Imari McDuffy was a third team selection.

In Class 2A, two members of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division champion Sherrard Tigers earned IBCA All-State special mention honors.

Junior forwards Kyla Elsbury and Olivia Meskan were the top two scorers for the Tigers (22-7) as they won the TRAC West for the first time since sharing the title with Riverdale in 2019. Meskan averaged 10.4 points per game, just ahead of Elsbury's 10.3 points per outing.

Additionally, Meskan put up 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game; Elsbury chipped in 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Monmouth-Roseville sophomore guard Carmyn Huston also earned special mention status in Class 2A.

In 1A, Morrison's sister combination of junior center Shelby Veltrop and freshman forward Camryn Veltrop earned third team and special mention honors, respectively, after helping the Fillies finish 18-8 for their first winning season in 15 years.

Shelby Veltrop, an honorable mention AP All-State pick in 1A, averaged a double-double of 16.1 points and 10 rebounds per game in addition to 4 assists, 3.6 blocked shots and 1.6 steals per game.

Her younger sister made an impressive prep debut, also averaging a double-double of 15 points and 10.1 rebounds per game to go with 4.7 blocks, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0