Geneseo's Smith shines in first varsity start

GENESEO — Making her first varsity start Monday night, Geneseo senior guard and forward Addison Smith did not let the moment get the better of her.

Coming out strong with seven first-quarter points, Smith led all scorers with 19 points along with five rebounds and two steals as the Lady Leafs opened with a 79-25 romp past Sterling Newman at the Geneseo Thanksgiving Tournament.

"I was more excited than nervous, moreso because I was getting to play with my friends," Smith said. "This is our last year together, us five seniors, so I was definitely excited."

Geneseo coach Scott Hardison felt the experience Smith and several of her teammates gained in practice last season with a veteran group helped paved the way for Monday night's performance.

"When you are a junior and playing on the type of team we had last year, you get a ton of reps against some very good players at practice," he said. "We had to get (last year's) juniors and sophomores in the mindset that we weren't going to pull a lot of people up, because we were so strong on top."

Hardison was also pleased that the one-sided outcome allowed his entire varsity roster to see action.

"We were able to get everyone in," he said, "and get everyone's feet wet at the varsity level."

The Lady Leafs quickly set the tone for the second of Monday's two tournament games, using a pair of 7-0 runs to grab a quick 14-2 lead. After the opening period, Geneseo held a 21-6 advantage.

After scoring seven points in the first eight minutes, Smith put up nine in the second quarter. The senior duo of Annie Wirth and Danielle Beach combined for 16 points in that stretch as the Leafs opened up a 51-17 halftime lead.

"Sometimes it feels like it's going to be a good night, and sometimes you don't know," Smith said. "All of us have been working hard in practice. and I think it paid off tonight."

Wirth chipped in 16 points and added a game-high six steals as Geneseo forced Newman into 33 turnovers. Beach added 14 points and five thefts.

An eight-point third quarter by Wirth combined with holding the Comets to just two points helped the hosts widen their lead to 70-19 and force a running clock for the final period.

Geneseo faces Rock Falls at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in its second game of the tournament.