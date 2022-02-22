Geneseo's special season comes to an end against Washington

LASALLE — Geneseo’s record-setting season has come to an end.

After setting a record for most wins (31), most points scored and first time ever reaching a No. 1 AP ranking, the Maple Leafs fell short in the sectional semifinals Tuesday.

The same pesky defense Washington deployed on Geneseo in the State Farm Holiday Classic championship game returned, but this time the Panther offense was able to provide support.

Washington had four scorers in double digits and led from start to finish in its 61-51 win over Geneseo at LaSalle-Peru High School.

The loss ends one of the most successful seasons in Geneseo history.

“I told them that tonight hurts, tomorrow is going to hurt, and it’ll probably hurt for a week or two — but when you finally take a breath and figure out what’s going on, you’ll realize you rewrote the history books at Geneseo High School,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “This senior class won more in the last three years than any team ever has. They set all kinds of records. They deserved all the accolades.”

It is also the end of Kammie Ludwig’s career as a Maple Leaf, finishing as the team’s all-time leading scorer. She scored a game-high 23 against Washington. Seniors Ali Rapps and Jordan Porter rounded out the senior class.

“She cemented what she is, a leader,” Hardison said. “She is a 100% winner. We lost the game, but she is still a winner. So is Ali and Jordan. We coached a team of winners this year. A 31-2 season is pretty good.”

The second loss came to a team that Geneseo had beaten previously. The Maple Leafs trailed the Panthers by 11 points in the third quarter back on Dec. 30, and did so again Tuesday, but this time Washington was prepared for Geneseo’s quick scoring bursts.

“Ever since we have started scouting for this game, we just talked about no let downs and not relaxing because we know that Geneseo is going to put that transmission into fourth gear,” Washington coach Kimberly Barth said. “That’s what we have been preparing for. Our kids didn’t run out of gas and were disciplined. Geneseo has a heck of a team, credit to them.”

The fast-flying Maple Leaf offense was kept in check for the most part, as Washington mostly stopped what most teams could not — points in transition.

“We had two guards that their jobs were to just get back,” Barth said. “They still got points in transition because they are track stars, I mean honestly, they are fast. But our girls did what they had to do when it was crunch time.”

Washington controlled the game from the start after it forced five turnovers before the first mask timeout. The Panthers offense was deliberately slow, making five or six passes around the arc before either finding an open 3 or letting Claire McDougall or Carly Vaughn to drive to the basket.

Geneseo’s Danielle Beach drained a 3 at the buzzer to cut Washington’s lead to 12-10 at the end of the first, but McDougall and Vaughn got going in the second.

Vaughn scored on a wide open layup after a perfectly executed pick and roll to begin the second, and a hard drive and finish by McDougall forced Hardison to call timeout just a minute into the second quarter.

McDougall continued to do that all game and finished with a team-high 19 points.

“Clair is a point guard in a post’s body,” Barth said. “She can play 1 through, and she does. I’ve been telling her for weeks to attack and that nobody that can guard her. I want her to have that mentality.”

Ludwig responded with an and-one to cut the deficit down to three, but then Washington got hot. The Panthers started the second quarter 5-7 from the field and led 22-16 at the mask timeout.

The Panthers led 30-22 at half after Georgia Duncan heaved a half-court shot that went through hitting nothing but net.

Duncan hit a 3 again at the start the third to give Washington an 11-point lead. Ludwig got hot and finished the quarter with 11 points, but Duncan hit a pull up jumper late to extend the Panthers’ lead to six (43-37) by the end of the third.

“They made shots in the comeback they didn’t make (at State Farm),” Hardison said. “That was the difference. If we got it tied or went up one it might have been a different game, but we got to four and they didn’t quit.”

Ludwig and Porter both hit a pair of 3s in the fourth, but the Maple Leafs never got it below six in the final two minutes. McDougall, Georgia and Carly Vaughn scored a majority of their buckets inside, which was more vulnerable than usual with Geneseo’s Annie Wirth in foul trouble.

“Our top five play as a unit, and if you cut off an arm it’s tough,” Hardison said. “We just got beat. They made the play they had to make that we made last time.”

Washington made its free throws at the end to seal its 61-51 final.

It’s an end to Geneseo’s season, but Hardison will remember this team for a long time.

“I’ll talk about this team 30 years from now,” Hardison said. “They rewrote the history book. They were great. This is the hardest day to coach all the year. This is the type of day you think about leaving coaching because your heart is out of your chest, but I wouldn’t leave this group of girls. I’m excited for what have coming back. I love these three (senior) girls. I love them like daughters. Tonight is the end of a phenomenal season.”

