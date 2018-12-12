There have been some lean seasons recently for the Prince of Peace girls basketball program.
Over the previous four years, the Irish had gone 6-82 including a 40-game losing streak.
It appears the program is turning a corner.
The Irish snapped that 40-game losing streak by beating Calamus-Wheatland 54-46 to open the season and already have three wins on the season after a 63-31 victory over Cedar Valley Christian on Tuesday night. So far, Prince of Peace is 3-4.
What perhaps is most impressive about the turnaround is just how young the Irish are this season under head coach Dave Nelson.
Prince of Peace has just one senior and one junior on its roster along with nine sophomores and two freshmen.
Freshman Lilly Isenhour leads the team with 12.5 points per game and scored 17 in the win over Cedar Valley Christian.
Starting to gel: After an 0-2 start, Davenport North appears to be finding its stride, winning its last four games to move into a tie for third in the MAC standings.
The Wildcats lost two seniors from last year's 13-10 team and then dropped its first two games of the year by a combined six points.
Since then, North has turned it up a notch offensively, averaging 66 points per game over its last four, including an 82-point outburst in a win over Central. The 82 points is the most scored by the Wildcats since an 82-point performance in a season-ending overtime loss to Johnston in a regional final on Feb. 21, 2017.
Bella Sims nearly had a triple-double in the win over Central, scoring 14 points and adding nine rebounds, 14 assists and five steals. She scored 17 points on Tuesday to help lead the Wildcats to a 49-42 win over Muscatine.
Ivy Wilmington leads three Wildcats in double figures with 13 points per game while Sims is adding 12.7 points.
"I think people thought we had new people and we weren't going to work well together," Wilmington said following the win over Central. "The first few games it wasn't really clicking, but ... I think this is a great fit and we're all coming up together."
Road to 100: North Scott coach TJ Case collected his 100th career victory last week, becoming the third active coach in the MAC to reach the century mark.
PV head coach Jennifer Goetz has won 121 games in her eight seasons with the Spartans, while Muscatine's Susan Orvis has won 114 games in 10 years with the Muskies.
Since Case took over six years ago, the Lancers have had the best winning percentage in the MAC at .794.
It will be a couple of years before another coach reaches 100 wins. Bettendorf coach Brian Tritt has won 39 games in three seasons while Assumption coach Katelyn McNamara has 34 wins in three seasons as well.
West coach Pat Finn won 43 games in five seasons with Bettendorf but is looking for his first win in his first full season leading the Falcons.
Still unbeaten: With about a third of the season completed, there are still six area basketball teams that have yet to suffer a loss.
In Illinois, Geneseo has used a stifling defense to improve to 11-0 and Rock Island is 9-0 following a win over Macomb.
In Iowa, Pleasant Valley remained unbeaten by handing North Scott its first loss of the season on Tuesday. The Lancers face the other unbeaten MAC team on Friday when they travel to face the 7-0 Bettendorf Bulldogs.
Central DeWitt moved to 6-0 with a 71-36 win over Solon, led by freshman Taylor Veach, who scored 27 points after missing the previous two games.
Bellevue was idle on Tuesday and is 6-0 heading into tonight's matchup with Easton Valley.