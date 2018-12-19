Whether it's scoring points, finding open teammates or being a defensive presence, Sadie Zaruba has done it all in her career at Easton Valley.
Over the last four years, Zaruba has amassed 893 points, 646 rebounds, 272 assists, 176 steals and 108 blocks heading into Thursday's game against Calamus-Wheatland. Each year she has led the River Hawks in at least two of those statistics, including last season when she led Easton Valley across the board.
"I'm really grateful that I get the opportunity to play like this," the 5-foot-10 Zaruba said. "But a lot of the time I've relied on my teammates throughout my whole career."
Athletics are big in the Zaruba family as Sadie's brother Chase played four seasons in both football and basketball. That helped Sadie hit the ground running for the River Hawks, averaging 9.2 points and 10.3 rebounds as a freshman. Her numbers were strong across the board, helping Easton Valley to a 15-9 season.
"I think motivation from my family and my teammates was a big thing," Zaruba said. "Being an underclassmen, they really brought me up and gave me a lot of positive things all throughout the season."
Zaruba's scoring dipped as a sophomore but her assist total went up, and over the last two years she's found the right balance all over the court.
This year, she's averaging 18.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.8 blocks.
"She's a smart basketball player, very heady, and I'm glad we're not playing against her," Easton Valley head coach Joe Kilburg said. "She knows where to be at the right time."
Kilburg was the JV coach before taking over the varsity reins three years ago. To inherit a player like Zaruba was a definite luxury in his first season.
"I knew of her coming up, but I never had the privilege of working with her until she was a sophomore," Kilburg said. "Knowing that she was always there and willing to work hard, and she's a good teacher, too."
The River Hawks have needed that teaching this year as Zaruba is the only senior on the roster.
"Everyone keeping their head is a big thing, making sure they keep their heads up as I keep mine up," Zaruba said. "No frustration is a big thing, too. Being positive is a big thing. Even when I'm getting mad, I have to make sure that they know that I know they can do it. Just keep pushing them, even when they're struggling."
Zaruba doesn't plan to play college basketball, intending to enroll at the University of Iowa.
Right now, the River Hawks are on a three-game winning streak, moving to 6-4 on the season. Two of those losses have come to ranked teams, including a two-point loss to open the season against Bellevue Marquette. Those two teams meet again in January, and Zaruba is eager for the rematch.
"We could have won that game, but we just missed a couple things and it was the first game of the season so it was a lot to come out to," Zaruba said. "But I think we knew we were right in that game and could have easily pushed ahead."
Tiger breaks record: Tipton senior Emily Hermsen became the school's all-time 3-point record holder with a pair of 3s last Friday against Monticello.
Hermsen tied the mark of 116 set by Ashley Miller from 2003-07 with a first-quarter 3, then broke the mark with another 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
Hermsen added two more 3s in a 71-52 win over Durant and now has 119. In her career, Hermsen is a 24.1 percent shooter from behind the arc and has scored 817 career points.