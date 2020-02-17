Girls regional GameNight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Geneseo coach Scott Hardison: "No one cares what we have done now, all that matters is what we do next. We have had Influenza B running through our team. Kammie Ludwig is just getting back to practice, the same with Brenna McGuire and Lily Wiese is a little behind them. Plus, we are still trying to get Annie Wirth back from her ankle injury."

Class 4A at Joliet

Joliet Central (26-5) vs Moline (19-12)

Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Joliet West. Online: QCSportsNet.com

GameNight: This first game tonight features No. 2 seed Joliet West against Monday's Bradley-Bourbonnais/Minooka winner at 6 p.m. The winners tonight play at 7 p.m. on Thursday. ... No. 5 seed Moline has not seen No. 3 Joliet Central in person nor do the Maroons have any common opponents. ... The Maroons, like Geneseo and some other teams, have been battling Influenza B. "We have been battling a number of kids with sickness and we don't know who we will have day-to-day." ... The winner feeds into the Pekin Sectional.