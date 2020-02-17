Girls regional GameNight

Class 3A at Galesburg
Galesburg (18-3) vs. RI (22-9)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at John Thiel Gym. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: Tonight's first semifinal is No. 1 seed Peoria High vs. Peoria Notre Dame/Limestone at 6 p.m. The winners of tonight's game play at 7 p.m. on Thursday. ... The No. 4 seed Rocks swept the regular season games against the Silver Streaks, 53-39 and 60-52. ... The No. 6 seed Silver Streaks' Riley Jenkins scored a league-high 38 against Moline last week. ... The winner feeds into the Rock Island Sectional.
Rock Island coach Henry Hall: "We were close to having the game get out of hand the last time we played, but Galesburg played 32 minutes and they got back in it. Evan (Massey) is one of the best coaches ever and his teams don't quit. We needed to see that and our girls know we can't come in to their gym and play our C-minus game."
Class 3A at Canton
Dunlap (17-9) vs Geneseo (23-6)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Canton HS. Twitter: @DLansman_DA.
GameNight: The first game tonight has No. 2 seed Peoria Richwoods against Canton/Peoria Manual at 6 p.m. The winners tonight play on Thursday at 7 p.m. ... Geneseo is the No. 3 seed and Dunlap No. 5. ... These two teams did not play against each other this season. "We have seen them on five films and once live. They are a solid team with a real good scorer but for now we have to do what we do," said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison. ... Sickness has been a problem for the Maple Leafs in recent days. ... The winner feeds into the Rock Island Sectional.
Geneseo coach Scott Hardison: "No one cares what we have done now, all that matters is what we do next. We have had Influenza B running through our team. Kammie Ludwig is just getting back to practice, the same with Brenna McGuire and Lily Wiese is a little behind them. Plus, we are still trying to get Annie Wirth back from her ankle injury."
Class 4A at Joliet
Joliet Central (26-5) vs Moline (19-12)
Tonight: 7:30 p.m. at Joliet West. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: This first game tonight features No. 2 seed Joliet West against Monday's Bradley-Bourbonnais/Minooka winner at 6 p.m. The winners tonight play at 7 p.m. on Thursday. ... No. 5 seed Moline has not seen No. 3 Joliet Central in person nor do the Maroons have any common opponents. ... The Maroons, like Geneseo and some other teams, have been battling Influenza B. "We have been battling a number of kids with sickness and we don't know who we will have day-to-day." ... The winner feeds into the Pekin Sectional.
Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour: "They play really aggressive on defense and they want to go up and down on offense. We have to set good screens and be efficient with the basketball. With the way we play in our new system we hope they will worry more about us than themselves. Our seniors are amazing and they have been talking a lot about being ready."
Class 4A at Normal
Lincoln-Way West (26-3) vs UTHS (10-17)
Tonight: 6 p.m. at Normal Community HS. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: Tonight's second game is No.4 seed Normal West against Normal Community at 7:30 p.m. The winners of tonight's games play for the title on Thursday at 7 p.m. ... The two teams have not played this season. ... Lincoln-Way West, the No. 1 seed, is rated No. 5 in the state and No. 105 in the nation by MaxPreps with two players listed at 6-foot-1 and another at 6-2. ... UT is the No. 8 seed. ... The winner feeds into the Pekin Sectional.
UT coach Carie Walker: "We have been talking to the girls that we both put our shoes on the same way and you never know on any given night. Our plan every game is to play 32 minutes as hard as we can and be able to walk off the court knowing we gave our best effort. They are really big and they shoot it well. Our hope is we can use our quickness to get some things done."
- Jeff Wendland, jwendland@qconline.com