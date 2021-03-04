Glenwood defense stifles North Scott in state semifinal defeat

Case said he didn’t think about the foul game at around 3 minutes, 30 seconds left in regulation. Despite a zone press defense that rattled the Rams for seven fourth period turnovers, they passed the ball around the perimeter in the half court to avoid any chance at a blown lead.

“I didn’t think they were going to miss from the foul line,” Case added. “You could tell where it was headed.”

It ignited a celebration on the Glenwood sideline, rebounding from last season’s semifinal setback to Lewis Central.

“We’re not looking back at the past,” Rasmussen said. “We wanted to get back here and make some noise.”

Schermerhorn was the only Lancer in double figures, going 5-for-8 from downtown for 15 points. It was her highest scoring output of the season.

“I know my main role on this team is getting in and shooting the ball,” she said. “I knew this might have been my last game, so I went out with a bang.”

Glenwood bolted to a 15-8 lead after the opening quarter. It outscored North Scott 17-5 in the second quarter to lead by 19 at the half.