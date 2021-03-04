Glenwood defense stifles North Scott in state semifinal defeat

DES MOINES — Its post game was non-existent. Its 3-point shots were rushed. Its final run came too late.
For the last five years, the cream of the crop of Class 4A girls basketball has been North Scott. Its accomplishments are well-documented.
On Thursday night, the Lancers were brought back to earth.
Top-ranked and top-seeded Glenwood made the two-time defending champions search for answers, and none were found. It used a distinct size advantage, the ability to go shot-for-shot and make late free throws in a statement-making 61-48 semifinal victory over the sixth-ranked and fifth-seeded Lancers inside Wells Fargo Arena.
Saturday's 1:30 p.m. title game will mark the first time in school history the Rams (21-3) have played for a state championship.
“They were better than us tonight, they were better,” North Scott head coach TJ Case said. “I could see some emotion and some nerves to start the game. We didn’t quit, we battled.”
Only two of the listed players on Glenwood’s roster were shorter than 5-foot-8. And while the Lancers had 5-foot-10 freshman post Makayla Farnum starting, with 5-foot-11 Lauren Golinghorst off the bench, it didn’t matter.
The Rams doubled in the post and used their 2-3 zone defense to hold North Scott to 29% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc. They outrebounded their opponent 40-28 and grabbed more offensive rebounds (15-12).
“We tried to work around it,” Samantha Scott said.
Still, the Lancers (16-3) made it interesting in the second half, trying to mount a 20-plus point comeback.
They cut the deficit to 12 points three different times in the third. Yet, Glenwood would answer each time on 3-point shots from Abby Hughes and Madison Camden.
“They can’t key on one girl because we don’t know who’s going to be our go-to that night,” Rams head coach Brian Rassmussen said. “We got a lot of big-time players.”
North Scott went on a 12-0 run in the fourth, starting with a Cora O’Neill 3-point play and ending with a Scott trey, to make it a 57-44 game.
Off a turnover, Scott shot a wing 3 that caromed off the rim. The next possession, Madison Camden drained both free throws to bring the lead back to 15, and North Scott didn’t make another 3-pointer the rest of the night.
“They just kept knocking down shots,” Kate Schermerhorn said. “We picked the wrong time to go cold.”
Scott, who had scored at least 15 points in three prior postseason contests, was held to a pair of made field goals — both from 3-point land — on 18 attempts.
“A bunch of them were kind of rushed, but that’s just how we had to play,” Scott said. “We just couldn’t get our shots to fall.”
Case said he didn’t think about the foul game at around 3 minutes, 30 seconds left in regulation. Despite a zone press defense that rattled the Rams for seven fourth period turnovers, they passed the ball around the perimeter in the half court to avoid any chance at a blown lead.
“I didn’t think they were going to miss from the foul line,” Case added. “You could tell where it was headed.”
It ignited a celebration on the Glenwood sideline, rebounding from last season’s semifinal setback to Lewis Central.
“We’re not looking back at the past,” Rasmussen said. “We wanted to get back here and make some noise.”
Schermerhorn was the only Lancer in double figures, going 5-for-8 from downtown for 15 points. It was her highest scoring output of the season.
“I know my main role on this team is getting in and shooting the ball,” she said. “I knew this might have been my last game, so I went out with a bang.”
Glenwood bolted to a 15-8 lead after the opening quarter. It outscored North Scott 17-5 in the second quarter to lead by 19 at the half.
Four Rams finished in double figures, led by sophomore Jenna Hopp’s 14 points. Abby Hughes and Camden each chipped in 11 while Emma Hughes contributed 10. Hopp also finished with 10 rebounds.
“I watched Hopp come out, and she’s got almost like an Allie Woolridge type body,” Case said. “I told the girls before the game we have to lock on our girl. We tried to face guard a couple girls, but they got 6-7-8 weapons.”
To even get to this point, let alone have a season, is what was on Scott’s mind afterwards. She’s one of seven seniors who will be lost due to graduation.
“We’re fortunate,” she said. “We won’t take that for granted.”
Hattie Hagedorn, Farnum and Golinghorst return as offensive building blocks. Lexi Ward, another starter, Sydney Skarich and O’Neill anchor a defense that up until Thursday, didn’t allow over 50 points in two months.
“Next year, I could see us playing a double post,” Case said. “We’ll use our length and speed, see if we can get some turnovers. We got a lot of girls who plan on playing AAU to work on their game.”