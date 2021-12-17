Golinghorst leads Lancers past Central in MAC showdown

Winners of four straight, the Davenport Central girls' basketball team had a chance to finish Friday night as just one of two teams tied atop the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings.
Standing in the Blue Devils' way was perennial MAC power North Scott, which had just recently snapped a two-game skid and was trying to maintain its share of the league lead.
After falling behind early, the Lancers settled down to go up by two after the opening quarter, and apart from a brief stretch early in the third quarter, never relinquished that lead as they prevailed 53-41 at George Marshall Gymnasium.
"Coming in, with us having had two straight losses (prior to topping Clinton 41-25 this past Tuesday), and Central beating Bettendorf, which was one of the teams that had beaten us, that gave us good motivation," said North Scott junior forward Lauren Golinghorst,
The Blue Devils (4-3, 4-2 MAC) had bested Bettendorf 48-41 earlier in the week and were arguably the hottest team in the conference coming into Friday night's home-court showdown.
"We've gotten off to a great start, and the girls have bought in from day one and executed what I've put in on both offense and defense," said Central coach Amara Burrage. "They've been a great group."
Indeed, the Blue Devils got the start they wanted when three quick Bria Clark points and a pair of Adriauna Mayfield 3-pointers sparked the hosts to an early 9-4 lead.
"I thought Central hit some big shots early," said North Scott coach Devvin Davis. "Mayfield came out hot. But, we made some adjustments, and the second quarter was big for us."
After battling back to take a 17-15 lead after one on buckets by Hattie Hagedorn and Golinghorst, the Lady Lancers (6-2, 5-1) cashed in on an 0-for-7 Central shooting drought to go up 26-19 midway through the second period.
"North Scott did a good job of holding the ball and being patient with it," said Burrage. "We were not; we kept trying to speed it up and go for the home-run ball. We just needed to be more confidence in what we do."
Led by Mayfield's 16 points, the Blue Devils closed the gap to 26-23 by halftime, then tied the game at 26-all early in the third quarter and looked primed to retake the momentum.
But once Golinghorst asserted her will, the rest of the evening was an uphill climb for Central.
Fresh off a 10-point first half, Golinghorst scored eight points in the third quarter en route to a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds. Her efforts enabled North Scott to go up by as much as seven, taking a 37-33 lead into the final period.
"Getting started early on our offensive game was key, along with coming back and getting stops defensively," she said. "Our transition game was key, along with getting the boards. It helps us to keep calm on offense."
Early in the fourth, Central tried to make one final push as free throws by Noelle Smith and Aniah Smith (nine points) closed the gap to 37-36.
But North Scott answered with five straight points, and a pair of late buckets by reserve guard Kayla Fountain — including a 3-pointer — enabled the Lady Lancers to nail down the win.
"North Scott came in here ready to go," said Burrage. "This isn't our final destination, this is an opportunity for us to grow and to make each day work better for us."
As for the Lady Lancers, Friday's win now has them looking ahead to next Tuesday's home matchup with Assumption, a 53-39 winner over MAC co-leader Central DeWitt.
"Having this win is going to give us good motivation for Assumption," said Golinghorst. "In our practices, we'd been working on staying together, and we came out and finished (Friday)."