Golinghorst's return, quick start spur Lancers to rout

The North Scott High School girls’ basketball team already has suffered its share of bumps and bruises in the opening month of the season.

Senior Lauren Golinghorst was sidelined for multiple weeks with a sprained ankle. Junior Makayla Farnum missed time with an ankle injury. Senior Hattie Hagedorn is lost for the season with a knee injury.

So after three losses in its last four games, North Scott did a complete reset when it came to practice Monday.

“We actually didn’t talk about any other team besides ourselves,” North Scott coach Devvin Davis said.

North Scott raced out to a 19-point lead after the opening quarter and cruised to a 70-28 rout over Davenport Central on Tuesday night at George Marshall Gymnasium.

“This was really important,” said Golinghorst, who scored all 15 of her points in the first half in her second game back from an ankle injury. “It gives us good motivation for our big game Friday against (Pleasant Valley). We’ll be ready.”

Cora O’Neill poured in a game-high 17 points and the Lancers (3-4, 3-2 MAC) forced 18 turnovers in the first half with their full-court pressure to flummox the Blue Devils (1-5, 1-4).

O’Neill and Golinghorst combined for 15 of North Scott’s first 16 points.

“This group knows we’re best when we get stops, get steals and can score,” Davis said. “It needed to be a reset week for us. It has been a rough go here.”

Golinghorst sprained her ankle in a scrimmage against Dubuque Hempstead. For about three weeks, she was relegated to cheerleader on the sideline.

“I tried to help as much as I could with my voice, but it is really hard to watch and actually not help the team by playing,” she said.

Golinghorst was North Scott’s leading scorer and rebounder last year at 14 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

More than her production, she brings something else to the court North Scott was missing in the early portion of the season.

“She has a calmness to her game that we needed,” Davis said. “It releases some of that pressure off our guards a little bit.

“Lauren brings a versatility to our group. She can play inside, play outside and she can put it on the floor when she has the right matchup. I feel much better about where we’re heading and the track we’re on right now.”

McKinley Toohey, Kendall Knisley and Sydney Skarich gave the Lancers a spark off the bench. Toohey had eight points while Knisley and Skarich each chipped in seven.

“Syd has given us great minutes,” Davis said. “She’s been our energy kid.”

After turning the ball over 18 times in the first half, Central had only six miscues in the second half as North Scott backed off on its full-court press.

Addisen Ford led the Blue Devils with 13 points and Emma Hendershott had seven off the bench.

North Scott has PV and Bettendorf at home before the winter break.

“The silver lining through the entire thing has been, this is going to make us really good come February,” Davis said. “These girls have really locked in and really been positive. They have had each other’s back through all the adversity we’ve had so far.

“They want the best for each other.”

