Goose Lake Northeast carves slim margin over Calamus-Wheatland 56-55

Goose Lake Northeast swapped jabs before dispatching Calamus-Wheatland 56-55 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 10.
In recent action on December 2, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Wyoming Midland and Goose Lake Northeast took on Wellman Mid-Prairie on December 3 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For more, click here.
