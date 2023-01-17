Goose Lake Northeast comes to play in easy win over Cascade 53-31

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Goose Lake Northeast's performance in a 53-31 destruction of Cascade on January 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Cascade and Goose Lake Northeast faced off on January 11, 2022 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For results, click here.
Recently on January 12, Goose Lake Northeast squared off with Monticello in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.