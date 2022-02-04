Goose Lake Northeast finds small margin for win in tilt with Bellevue 61-59

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Goose Lake Northeast passed in a 61-59 victory at Bellevue's expense for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 4.
Had this been a prize fight, Bellevue would've earned the judge's decision at intermission, with a 28-21 lead on Goose Lake Northeast.
The Rebels hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 40-31 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on January 29, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against West Liberty and Bellevue took on Wilton on January 21 at Bellevue High School. For a full recap, click here.
