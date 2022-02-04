Goose Lake Northeast finds small margin for win in tilt with Bellevue 61-59

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Goose Lake Northeast passed in a 61-59 victory at Bellevue's expense for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 4.

Had this been a prize fight, Bellevue would've earned the judge's decision at intermission, with a 28-21 lead on Goose Lake Northeast.

The Rebels hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 40-31 advantage in the frame.

