Goose Lake Northeast outlasts Camanche in topsy-turvy battle 43-27

Goose Lake Northeast stretched out and finally snapped Camanche to earn a 43-27 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 31.

Last season, Goose Lake Northeast and Camanche squared off with January 28, 2022 at Camanche High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Camanche faced off against Cascade . For more, click here. Goose Lake Northeast took on Maquoketa on January 24 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.