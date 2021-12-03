Gritty Spartans close well to upend third-ranked Sabers

Senior Taylor Veach, who finished with nine points and eight rebounds, admitted a new system with a new coaching staff has added to the challenge.

“It is going to take us a little bit of time,” Veach said. “We have new girls stepping into roles they’re not used to. Once we get that down and get some things figured out, we’ll be good.”

A big part of Central DeWitt’s offensive struggles were due to PV (2-0, 2-0). The Spartans’ ball pressure and length didn’t allow the Sabers to get comfortable in their half-court sets.

“For us, a lot of our defense comes from our energy and being able to communicate,” Kerkhoff said. “We talk a lot about being able to stay long since we’re a lengthy team. We try and use that best with our energy.”

It resulted in an early-season signature win for the Spartans, who lost games by five and three points, respectively, to the Sabers last year. They also dropped multiple close contests to Bettendorf and North Scott.

This time, with a group that includes three freshmen in the rotation and a couple others who have relatively little varsity experience, PV conquered the challenge.