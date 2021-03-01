Guard play has Lancers in the hunt for their third straight title

"It was hard at the beginning of the season because we weren't with each other at all," Hagedorn said. "These last couple of games have been the best we've played together."

Scott has scored more than 20 points in both postseason games. In 12 career postseason contests, the senior is averaging 11 points per game.

"I think we've been able to move the ball really well and more space on the floor is when we get the best looks," Scott said. "I wouldn't say that I play better than I do during the season. It's more intense and I know it counts more.

"That sits with me to go out there and give it your all."

Case believes this stretch of basketball is the best Scott has played since her sophomore year.

"She's always big late in the year, which is nice," he said. "She's taken it to another level these last two to three games."

Fountain, like Scott, has started all 17 games in her senior season. She leads North Scott in scoring (11.5) and with is second in free throw percentage (74.4).

The Bettendorf transfer has fit right in to what Case expects out of his guards.