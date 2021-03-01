Guard play has Lancers in the hunt for their third straight title

ELDRIDGE — When you think of North Scott girls basketball, the first thing that pops to the forefront is a dominant post presence.
That's what TJ Case has had at his disposal for many of his eight years roaming the sidelines. It was Evan Hundley for his first couple of years and later came the player who reset the record books in Grace Boffeli.
In the 2020-21 campaign, North Scott doesn't have an enforcer down low that creates headaches for opposing coaches. Rather, it has a plethora of guards to wreak havoc on the defense.
Those guards have increased their offensive production to ignite the Lancers (15-2) back to Wells Fargo Arena to begin their quest for a third straight Class 4A state title, which starts on Tuesday at 1 p.m. against Mississippi Athletic Conference rival Central DeWitt (16-2) in the quarterfinals.
"I knew it would be a process and I think the girls have gotten better as the season has gone along," Case said. "That time between from DeWitt to DeWitt, we continued to sell it to them and it played out from there."
The trio of guards — Samantha Scott, Ashley Fountain and Hattie Hagedorn — that get the headlines and always show up in the box score have made their respective marks.
Add in the emergence of Lexi Ward and Sydney Skarich defensively and the leadership of Reagan Schoening and it creates depth and cohesion for a team that has won four of its past five games.
"It was hard at the beginning of the season because we weren't with each other at all," Hagedorn said. "These last couple of games have been the best we've played together."
Scott has scored more than 20 points in both postseason games. In 12 career postseason contests, the senior is averaging 11 points per game.
"I think we've been able to move the ball really well and more space on the floor is when we get the best looks," Scott said. "I wouldn't say that I play better than I do during the season. It's more intense and I know it counts more.
"That sits with me to go out there and give it your all."
Case believes this stretch of basketball is the best Scott has played since her sophomore year.
"She's always big late in the year, which is nice," he said. "She's taken it to another level these last two to three games."
Fountain, like Scott, has started all 17 games in her senior season. She leads North Scott in scoring (11.5) and with is second in free throw percentage (74.4).
The Bettendorf transfer has fit right in to what Case expects out of his guards.
In the Lancers victories over Pleasant Valley and the second meetings against DeWitt and Assumption, Fountain went a combined 24 for 35 from the free throw line in those three wins.
Hagedorn, a sophomore, played sparingly in last year's state title game against Lewis Central due to an injury. Now at 100%, the anticipation of playing meaningful minutes is palpable.
"It's really special to go there twice," Hagedorn said.
At this point, the team's 37% clip from beyond the arc is the highest in the program in at least six years. The Lancers have balanced wanting their stars to shoot more with efficiency since the first loss to the Sabers.
"We hype each other up and we're so happy when we make one 3, we just get on a roll," Hagedorn said. "Everyone knows where to find each other on the court."
When asked if this team is comparable to the 2015-16 team, which was the first year without Hundley and a year prior to Boffeli's arrival, Case believes the cast of guards create the separation between the two.
"That (2015-16) team should've gotten down to Des Moines. That was a hard working team," he said. "This is a really talented team and having our two bigs come along is making us more balanced. Anything goes, whether they played all year long or hadn't played at all."
One factor that pushed North Scott past DeWitt at The Pit was respecting the Sabers' role players. In the first meeting, Grace Pierce and EmmaGrace Hartman combined for 26 points on eight 3s for the Sabers. Those two combined for seven points the second time around.
"We know their personnel real well," Case said. "We've got to put pressure on (Taylor) Veach and (Allison) Meadows and help when we can. We're hoping they've got a little jitters, too. It's going to be a good one."
Despite not being the favorites, the Lancers will have to defeat one of the two teams that got the upper hand on them in the regular season. They're fine with that.
"It's motivation for all of us," Hagedorn said. "We're ready to go out there and do what we do."