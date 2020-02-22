Hempstead denies Bettendorf girls in overtime

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Riley was frustrated for a lot of the game tonight but she took care of things on the defensive end," Hempstead coach Casey Smith said. "We preach that to our kids, we try to keep people out of the paint but if you are going to help, you have to make a stop and Riley did that."

The Bulldogs led 23-15 at halftime but Meier started to heat up in the third quarter, scoring seven points as part of an 11-2 surge that got the visitors back in the game with the lead at 26-25. The game from there went back-and-forth most of the way as neither team held a lead bigger than five points the rest of the contest.

Meier had 17 of her game-high 19 points in the second half. She buried a 3-pointer with 21 seconds in regulation to give Hempstead a 39-37 edge before Fountain's late free throws. Kay did finish with 12 points and nine rebounds.

"Corinne was huge and she is one of those kids that can go off big for us any night," Smith said. "We tell her she has the green light at any time. She knows how to use her strength to get in the lane and finish."

Kaalyn Petersen had six points and eight rebounds for Bettendorf while Erpelding added four points and nine boards. Dennison had three points and two steals while Grace McKenzie chipped in five points for the hosts. Chloe Lewandowski had seven points off the bench for Bettendorf.