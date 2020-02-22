Hempstead denies Bettendorf girls in overtime

Dubuque Hempstead senior Riley Kay is the best scorer for the Mustangs girls basketball team but it was her defense that led Hempstead against Bettendorf.
Kay blocked three shots in overtime to deny the Bulldogs on key possessions and Kaylie Springer made enough free throws down the stretch as Hempstead knocked off Bettendorf, 52-47, in a Class 5A regional semifinal.
Hempstead (14-9) advances to face Iowa City High (21-1) in the regional final at 7 p.m. Wednesday for a trip to state.
Bettendorf's Ashley Fountain, who led the Bulldogs (14-8) with 17 points, made two free throws with 1.1 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 39 before the contest moved into the extra period.
The teams went back-and-forth for the first two minutes of OT as Fountain, Maggie Erpelding and Emma Dennison made free throws to keep things close. But on three of Bettendorf's four possessions down the stretch, Kay was there to deny shot attempts after the Bettendorf guards had beat their initial defenders. Corinne Meier and Springer were there to grab the important rebounds for the visitors.
Spring hit four free throws in a row in the final minute to give Hempstead a 50-45 lead. Bettendorf missed two long 3-point attempts in the last 20 seconds before a Kay breakaway layup sealed the win with 12 seconds remaining. The Bulldogs went 1-for-7 from the field in overtime.
"Riley was frustrated for a lot of the game tonight but she took care of things on the defensive end," Hempstead coach Casey Smith said. "We preach that to our kids, we try to keep people out of the paint but if you are going to help, you have to make a stop and Riley did that."
The Bulldogs led 23-15 at halftime but Meier started to heat up in the third quarter, scoring seven points as part of an 11-2 surge that got the visitors back in the game with the lead at 26-25. The game from there went back-and-forth most of the way as neither team held a lead bigger than five points the rest of the contest.
Meier had 17 of her game-high 19 points in the second half. She buried a 3-pointer with 21 seconds in regulation to give Hempstead a 39-37 edge before Fountain's late free throws. Kay did finish with 12 points and nine rebounds.
"Corinne was huge and she is one of those kids that can go off big for us any night," Smith said. "We tell her she has the green light at any time. She knows how to use her strength to get in the lane and finish."
Kaalyn Petersen had six points and eight rebounds for Bettendorf while Erpelding added four points and nine boards. Dennison had three points and two steals while Grace McKenzie chipped in five points for the hosts. Chloe Lewandowski had seven points off the bench for Bettendorf.
Bulldogs coach Brian Tritt was proud of his team's 14 wins this season and the impact the four seniors in Petersen, Erpelding, McKenzie and Dennison had on the program.
"I am super proud of our four seniors and what they have accomplished," Tritt said. "We are about building our programs from within and that group really has put in a lot of positive things. They are basketball players but they are really good people first. I am thankful they were a part of our program. It was a good playoff game between two good teams. They just had a few more points than we did at the end."