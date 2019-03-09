It was a trifecta of good news for Rock Island's Brea Beal on Friday.
Already thrilled to be informed early in the morning that she was the Gatorade Player of the Year for Illinois for the third straight year, Beal found out even more great news later in the evening.
When the 2019 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Girls’ All-America Teams were announced, Beal was named to the third team. Then, she picked up her second major postseason all-star invitation at the Jordan Brand Classic in Las Vegas.
Making the latest honors even more exciting, Beal will be joined in Las Vegas with two future South Carolina teammates and a former Midwest Elite (AAU) teammate. Those same players are also on the Naismith list.
"I just saw that and it is a great feeling, especially to see everyone around you that you are close to making it as well," Beal said.
The Naismith list features three five-player teams and 15 honorable mention picks.
Future South Carolina guard Zia Cooke is a first-team pick, future Gamecock center Aliyah Boston is a second-team pick and Midwest Elite teammate and two-time Class 1A state champion from Danville Schlarman Anaya Peoples (Notre Dame) joins Beal on the third team.
Boston and Peoples will join Beal on the same team in Las Vegas while Cooke will play on the opposition team. That event will take place on April 20 at the T-Mobile Arena.
"It is an honor to be selected among the few number of players picked," Beal said. "It is a a blessing all around."
Up next, Beal is expected to be the front-runner for her third Illinois Ms. Basketball honor, which will be decided in the next few weeks. Then on March 27 she will play in the McDonald's All-American game in Atlanta.