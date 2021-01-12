Hot-shooting Knights down Bulldogs

But it was the play of sophomore Jessie Wardlow that gave the Knights a key spark with just under four minutes left in the third quarter. Bettendorf had pulled within 31-27 after a 3-pointer from Izzy Appel. Wardlow answered with a 3-pointer of her own on the Knights' next possession then hit a running jumper in the lane a minute later.

Wardlow then fed Schubert with a good post pass that led to a basket and helped push the lead back to 40-29 by the end of the third quarter.

“Jessie plays with a lot of energy, and that is really important for a sophomore,” Timm said. “She came in, hit a 3 and had a good post pass. She gave us some energy when we needed it.”

A 3-pointer from the Dogs’ Kate McAleer pulled Bettendorf back within 40-32 to open the fourth, but then Assumption got four baskets from four different players over the next three minutes to push the lead out of reach at 48-32.

Although the Knights sit at 4-6 overall, the six losses have come from some of the stronger teams in the area, including North Scott, Central DeWitt and Davenport North. Timm said the lessons from those losses are starting to pay some dividends.