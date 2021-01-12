Hot-shooting Knights down Bulldogs

The Davenport Assumption girls basketball team took the concept of not missing a shot to a new level on Tuesday against Bettendorf.
The Knights missed just five shots in the second half and only two during a nearly nine-minute stretch of the third and fourth quarters to pull away from the Bulldogs for a 56-45 win in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.
Assumption (4-4 MAC, 4-6 overall) made 12 of its 17 field goal attempts in the last two quarters. From the 4 minute, 23 second mark of the third quarter until there was 3:37 left in the contest, the Knights missed two baskets, both 3-point attempts.
During that stretch, the home team got baskets from basically entire lineup, including Ava Schubert, Jessie Wardlow, Maddy Nigey, Dawsen Dorsey, Olivia Wardlow, Maddie Loken, Lauren Loken and Anna Wohlers. The 56 points was also a season high, and of the Knights' 12 field goals made, nine of them came off assists.
“That is the best our offense has looked all year,” Assumption coach Jake Timm said. “I think Bettendorf is a pretty good defensive team and we have struggled offensively against teams that bring good pressure, and that was the first time, this season, we did a really good job against it. We made smart decisions and passed up good shots for great shots.”
Schubert led the Knights with 18 points and nine rebounds. Dorsey finished with 10 points and four rebounds. Wohlers had seven points for the winners.
But it was the play of sophomore Jessie Wardlow that gave the Knights a key spark with just under four minutes left in the third quarter. Bettendorf had pulled within 31-27 after a 3-pointer from Izzy Appel. Wardlow answered with a 3-pointer of her own on the Knights' next possession then hit a running jumper in the lane a minute later.
Wardlow then fed Schubert with a good post pass that led to a basket and helped push the lead back to 40-29 by the end of the third quarter.
“Jessie plays with a lot of energy, and that is really important for a sophomore,” Timm said. “She came in, hit a 3 and had a good post pass. She gave us some energy when we needed it.”
A 3-pointer from the Dogs’ Kate McAleer pulled Bettendorf back within 40-32 to open the fourth, but then Assumption got four baskets from four different players over the next three minutes to push the lead out of reach at 48-32.
Although the Knights sit at 4-6 overall, the six losses have come from some of the stronger teams in the area, including North Scott, Central DeWitt and Davenport North. Timm said the lessons from those losses are starting to pay some dividends.
“We have been in all those games and I just think we learned that we have to have patience on offense and take good shots, and that definitely showed up tonight,” he said.
For the Bulldogs (3-2 MAC and overall), Hattie Aanestad had 11 points while McAleer finished with nine. Faith Furness had eight points and Lillie Petersen contributed a game-high 11 rebounds.
Bettendorf made 10 3-pointers but it took 33 attempts to get to that number. The Bulldogs also had 15 of their 19 turnovers in the first half, which dug them a hole they spent the rest of the game trying to get out of. The Bulldogs also only attempted three free throws the whole game.
“We turned the ball over four times on our first four possessions of the game. So, we have had some slow starts the last few games,” Bulldogs coach Brian Tritt said. “It got better as the game went on but we have to set ourselves up better for success right at the beginning of the game. We need to take better care of the basketball and just start better but we will keep plugging away.”