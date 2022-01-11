Hot shooting outside, Petersen inside help send Bettendorf girls past Assumption

A red-hot half from deep and another double-double from Lillie Petersen helped the Bettendorf girls basketball team beat Davenport Assumption 51-38 in MAC action on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs (9-4, 7-3 MAC) made 7 of 10 3-pointers in the first half and finished 8 of 16 from deep to make an early hole the Class 3A No. 11 Knights (7-6, 5-5) were unable to dig out of.
Petersen finished with a game-high 17 points and 10 rebounds for hosting Bettendorf, which led 33-13 at halftime.
She said her team’s hot shooting in the first half keyed her performance inside and a second straight win.
“Our shooting game was really on, so I think that caused Assumption to apply more pressure in the second half to take away our really good shooting,” she said. “I think that also caused more availability to look in to me and dishing it off to me to finish.”
She was also tasked with guarding Assumption’s leading scorer, Ava Schubert, who had two points in the first half and finished with 10.
Bettendorf coach Brian Tritt was proud of the team’s collective effort defensively in the first half. The Knights cut the deficit to single digits late, but Bettendorf was able to close things out at the line with Assumption dealing with foul trouble.
“I don’t think we could have played any better defensively,” he said of the first half effort. “Assumption is a good team and a good program, you’re not going to keep them down for long.”
Tritt said Petersen’s ability to not get tired also stands out about her game.
“She doesn’t get in foul trouble either, especially guarding one of the best players,” Tritt said. “She’s so active. She plays like she’s 6-2.
“She’s long, she goes to the glass hard, she rebounds like her hair’s on fire, which is a good thing.”
Petersen, a 6-foot junior forward, is the second-leading rebounder in Class 5A at nearly 12 per game.
“My motivation for every single game is, every single ball is mine,” she said. “Both offensively and defensively I’m going to get a touch on, even if the girl I’m guarding is way on the opposite side of the court, my goal is to box someone out and the ball is mine.”
Kate McAleer was among the Bulldogs to help create space with her red-hot shooting. McAleer hit her first three longballs and finished with nine points. Izzy Appel (15 points) finished 3 of 6 from deep and drilled her second triple at the halftime buzzer.
“Our effort, our intensity was good,” Tritt said. “We’re just going to turn the page and keep rolling.”
Maddy Nigey (11 points) and Dawsen Dorsey (10 points) joined Schubert in double-figure scoring.
Assumption coach Jacob Timm said the team let Bettendorf shoot well in the first half. The Knights were 4 of 17 from deep and 16 of 49 (32%) from the field.
“We gave them a couple easy 3s early on, we probably over-helped when we didn’t need to help and we lost sight of people a couple times,” he said. “They’re good enough shooters where if you let them make one or two open ones, they can make anything. I’ve always thought shooting is very contagious.”
Bettendorf finished 16 of 37 from the field (46%) and 9 of 12 at the line. The Bulldogs were called for four fouls to Assumption's 14 as the Knights made 2 of 5 free throws.
Timm was proud the team fought back late despite the early hole. It did not reach double figures in a quarter until a 17-9 swing in the final frame.
“I was really proud of our effort in the second half,” he said. “We were a lot more deliberate offensively, and that was great to see. We just can’t go down 20 early to a good team on the road like that and expect to win games.”