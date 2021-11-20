Huge second quarter propels Geneseo girls past Sherrard

The recipe for success for Geneseo High School girls basketball is defense and the fast break, and that was no different Saturday.

The Maple Leafs ran away in the second quarter to defeat Sherrard 58-35 to win its home Thanksgiving Tournament.

Senior guard Kammie Ludwig led the way with 16 points, but had 14 at half before slowing down in the second half. A majority of those points came in the second quarter, when the Maple Leafs (3-0) effectively put the game out of reach, outscoring Sherrard 19-2. It was a major change from a first quarter that ended with a 14-13 lead for Sherrard.

“We decided to play defense,” Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. “That’s really been our bug at the beginning. Our half-court defense has not been there. We started with a press and give them credit, they broke it and we weren’t really rotating well in the back. (Sherrard) did a really nice job so we pulled it off and said ‘Fine, we are going to get our stops and run out of half-court defense.’ The team bought in and locked in. We can score, but we need to have that defense be a part of what we are doing.”

The biggest change was the fast break. The Maple Leafs had problems turning it over in the first quarter when trying to go up-tempo, a pace Geneseo wants to be in for most of the game.